Waka Flocka Won’t Do The TikTok Challenge: “Where’s The Be A Real Man Challenge?”

“Never will I act or dress like a female. Not for promo. Not for comedy and damn sure not for a f***ing challenge. Where’s the be a real man challenge”, raved Waka Flocka when his wife Tammy tried to get him to go along with the popular TikTok challenge.



Just a note…The whole thing is just for fun, especially now when most people are stuck in their homes because of the coronavirus pandemic. It shouldn’t make anyone feel less of a man, particularly when a person knows what he stands for, simply switching clothes is not going to change that.