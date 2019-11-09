Volcano Hybrid Vaporizer – Flagship Vaporizer with Innovative Technology

Vaping has become an international frenzy, trending alongside the millennials debate. More and more people are adapting to this new culture of smoking as a healthier option of smoking. Vaping may consist of inhaling tobacco or marijuana vapor using a vaporizer. Different people have different ways of vaping, different preferred devices, and various substances to use to achieve that high.

Product description

The Volcano Hybrid Vaporizer came into the market as a digital alternative to the former Classic Vaporizer. As technology advances, so does the vaping community’s appliances. There are different types of vaporizers. Portable ones and desktop vaporizers. Portable ones include the pen vapes and the handheld ones, while the Volcano Hybrid Vaporizer falls in the latter category.

This product is brought to the vaping sector by Storz and Bickel, one of the leading manufacturers of vaporizers in the industry.

As reported by hazesmokeshop.ca, this desktop vaporizer offers better features than its predecessor. Because unlike the Classic vaporizer, the digital version has a digital system that makes it more efficient to the user.

What we like about the product

There are several reasons as to why you should get yourself one of these gadgets. These reasons are varied but mainly center around its better performance.

• High-quality vapor – the vapor produced by the Volcano Hybrid Vaporizer is of excellent quality when compared to other brands. This is brought about by the fast time it takes for it to heat the substance used. The vapor is also lovely and cool by having the temperature regulated according to the user’s specifications.

• Digital control systems – The digital version of the Volcano Vaporizer went a notch higher by equipping it with a touch screen controls. Therefore, facilitating heat and volume regulation of the vapor produced. Now you can sit back and enjoy yourself without the worry of the vapor overheating and ruining the moment.

• Smartphone application enabled – you can use your smartphone to regulate and program the Volcano Hybrid Vaporizer to suit your needs. This makes it quite efficient and easy to use.

• Easy assembly – the vaporizer package comes in simple to assemble parts. No hectic or complicated methods are needed as it offers a Do It Yourself aspect to putting it together.

What we didn’t like about the product

All things have a negative side to them, and the Volcano Hybrid Vaporizer is no exception.

• Expensive – this is the biggest turn off of the product as the price ranges within $500 to $699 depending on retailers. It is, therefore, favoring the few who can part with such a large sum. Thus, viewed as a redundant property as the Digital version doesn’t have that much over the Classic one.

• Bulky – Desktop vaporizers can be quite tedious to move around with. Thus, it’s mostly suited for home use. This may push vapors to search for alternative modes of vaping when out and about so as not to miss out on the experience.

• Social contradiction – by encouraging the use of vaporizers to the public as an alternative to smoking, the company then conflicts with efforts, by health organizations, to get people to quit the habit altogether. This is through Nicotine Replacement Therapy products, for tobacco smokers, such as nicotine patches and gum.

FAQs

How do I choose the right vaporizer for me? There are a few key points to consider when deciding to purchase a vaporizer. These will help you choose the best one for you.

• Price – You wouldn’t want to exceed your budget by buying a costly one when you can’t afford it. On another note, purchasing a cheap model may prove disadvantageous, as you might get a faulty vaporizer.

• Components in the vaporizer. Whether buds, concentrates, or both is also an essential criterion when choosing your vaporizer.

• Type of vaporizer; whether portable or a desktop one.

• Looking into the mode of heating in the appliance, whether it is through convection or conduction.

• The method used in temperature regulation; is the temperature controllable or fixed.

After an in-depth analysis of the Volcano Hybrid Vaporizer, the results point towards the positive side. This vaporizer is genuinely the best vaporizer ever made, and you should get one. Visit the site or a retailer near you to join in on this revolutionary experience.