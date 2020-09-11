Is It Better to Visit Australia or New Zealand – 2020 Review

There are countless tourists and adventurers who are thinking about heading to one of the pearls of the southern hemisphere – Australia or New Zealand. These two physically so close but culturally so different countries have a lot to offer to curious folks who can’t wait to explore every corner. Embraced by the currents of the Indian and Pacific Oceans, these intriguing ‘brother and sister’ states stand out for their stunning landscapes, lovely locals, and opportunities for various activities that enrich tourists for new experiences that they will remember forever.

They are unique in the world in many ways, including the richness of flora and fauna, the unusual cultures of the indigenous population, multiculturalism, high-quality education, and a good standard of living. All these are enough reasons for someone to decide that his next destination will be Australia or New Zealand.

When you start planning your trip, let one of the first items on your list be to obtain a visa that is necessary and without which there is no further planning. Click here to discover easier ways to get it.

You’ve probably wondered how much these two countries are really similar at the end of the world and how different they are? To help you spot this and figure out which country would better meet your criteria, we’ve compared them across multiple parameters. Pay attention!

Landscape and climate

No matter how close they may be geographical, they are characterized by different climatic conditions that form different types of landscapes.

The interior of Australia is mostly desert, while the coastal areas are dominated by greenery, where cities are located. In the very north of the territory, there are tropical landscapes, but the dry parts of the country are still more dominant.

On the other hand, New Zealand is known for its large area under mountainous landscapes with beautiful fjords. The reason for that is the wetter climate, which is greatly influenced by the proximity of the ocean.

Each destination is beautiful in its own way, and the one you choose will depend exclusively on your personal affinities. If you are a fan of sunbathing and swimming, you will probably want to go to one of the beaches in Australia because of the slightly warmer climate, and if the temperate climate suits you better and you want to enjoy the mountain scenery, then New Zealand is the right destination for you.

Also, if you don’t have much time for this trip or your vacation is short, keep in mind that Australia is as much as 30 times bigger than New Zealand and that in that case, it will be more efficient to visit the smaller country.

Cities and food

When we look at the fact that Australia is much larger and has a much larger number of citizens, it becomes clear which city can make a more diverse offer when it comes to urban tourism. Sydney and Melbourne can stand side by side with many European metropolises where many artists have lived and created when it comes to cultural life. Besides, they are characterized by modern architecture and urban solutions, as well as numerous bars, nightclubs, shopping malls, and theme parks, so that each of the tourists can find something interesting for themselves.

Auckland and Wellington, on the other hand, may not be that special, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t attractive. The city’s infrastructure is a long-standing trademark of Auckland. And in Wellington, you can find a lot of excellent places for evening parties or hang out. However, it often happens that visitors don’t need it because all their attention is focused on daily tours of natural beauties.

When we talk about food, we just don’t know who to give preference to – the Australian barbecue or New Zealand seafood. You mustn’t miss either of them, no matter where you decide to go.

Adventure and activities

Once again, we are in a dilemma as to whom to recommend here. In this category, the differences are almost imperceptible, as each of the countries stands out for the best outdoor activities in the world.

Due to its warmer climate, as we mentioned earlier, Australia is better known for its water activities. One of the most popular activities is diving, and for all lovers of such adventures, the smallest continent in the world has prepared real miracles. You have a unique life opportunity to peek into the underwater world and explore the Great Barrier Reef. The west coast is more suitable for all surfing fans since the waves on which you will have the opportunity to surf are unique in the world. Lastly, for those who aren’t adrenaline lovers and like to relax with a drink on the beach, there are countless possibilities, starting with Bondi Beach in Sydney.

New Zealand is known for slightly different outdoor adventures that include hiking but also various other adrenaline sports. Don’t miss the famous adrenaline capital of the world – Queenstown and experience skydiving, bungee jumping, or zip line. Tours leading to the glacier simply leave you breathless. Skiing, snowboarding, ice climbing are some of the winter options if you are there in this part of the year.

For many people, the animal world is a special venture. Australia is the only place in the world where you can meet beautiful marsupials, but it’s also a habitat for predators such as crocodiles and snakes, as well as various species of dangerous spiders. On the other hand, New Zealand provides greater security when it comes to observing wildlife because you won’t encounter predators there.

Which place is better for budget tourists?

Once you decide on this trip, you must know that these countries aren’t cheap at all. However, that doesn’t mean that they cannot host visitors who have a limited budget. There are many ways to save and pass cheap while enjoying it equally.

To reduce costs, try to find accommodation in one of the many city hostels in both destinations. An association of youth hostels can help you find exactly what suits you.

When touring, you can take public transport, such as Premier and McCafferty, and keep in mind that it’s cheaper for you to take the east coast than the west coast. Bus carriers in New Zealand are Naked Bus and Intercity.

Also, you don’t have to eat in expensive restaurants, but save yourself this cost by preparing food from groceries from nearby supermarkets.

You need to be aware that the situation is different depending on the city in which you are located. With a smaller budget, it will be easier to visit smaller cities, instead of Sydney or Melbourne. And you will probably have a cheaper stay in Auckland than in Queenstown.

Well, you will agree that with this new knowledge, it will be much simpler for you to decide where to travel. We’re sure you can’t go wrong whichever you choose because they are certainly the two most exciting countries on the planet. After all, if you want new experiences with exciting wildlife, or to surf and dive on the most beautiful beaches in the world, Australia is waiting for you, and if you would rather enjoy mountain scenery and extreme sports, then don’t miss New Zealand. Which one do you think deserves more attention?