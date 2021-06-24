Are Virtual Music Performances a Sustainable Venture for Artists and Fans?

Musicians are now turning to live streaming so that they can use high-tech methods so that they can host performances. Virtual performances are a fantastic way for musicians to stream their shows to audiences across the world, without having to leave the room. This is giving fans the chance to partake in the live experience, for a small ticket fee. Some bands are even live streaming for free. Are they virtual music performances good for both the artist and the fans?

Teasing New Music

Another great thing about VR is that it gives bands the chance to launch new music in a way that is both creative and exciting. Bands who have new songs to release can do so in a live or VR format, whereas normally they would be limited to posting it on Youtube or Spotify. Bands can now play the song live for fans through a VR or live stream format and this gives the same experience that a fan would get if they heard the song in person for the very first time. From a fan point of view, this would really help to rocket the amount of connection that people have with bands and it would also give musicians the chance to experiment more, so they can see what methods generate the most hype.

Connecting Band Members

What’s interesting about VR and live performances is that it helps band members to connect with one another even if they are not in the same country. It’s now possible for band members to play together live without being in the same location. Band members can record themselves playing by using a webcam and they can run their audio through an interface. This can be setup and pre-mixed to some extent, to account for the environment on both ends of the stream. The great thing about this is that musicians do not need to travel, and they do not need to meet up in order to play for people, which is ideal for some.

The Power of VR

Bands such as Nightwish, a symphonic heavy metal band from Finland are using tech to their advantage. They created a huge, VR experience at their own generated location, the Islander’s Arms. They performed a live concert that spanned across two days, with a unique code given to every ticket holder. Other bands, such as Emperor are choosing to go ahead with the standard live stream format, using cameras to film a live concert at a theatre to give fans some ambience. Some people don’t think that this is sustainable, but this could end up being far from the truth. It won’t be the one thing artists rely on, but another avenue to monetise their craft and give fans totally new experiences.

So is live streaming here to stay? It would seem so, but at the end of the day, that doesn’t mean it is going to bring about the end of the music industry. In fact, quite the opposite. It could help fans to realise what a thrill you get from live music and this is incredible to say the least as it will go on to spur the industry for years to come.

An Avenue for Smaller Bands

Smaller bands can also use VR or live streams to try and provide a bigger concert experience to their fans. Normally, smaller bands would not be able to play to large audiences because they do not have the budget to hire out an arena. That being said, with live streaming, bands are able to put together an incredible show by using virtual reality. They can give the illusion of a grand performance without having the budget.

Virtual Festivals

Wacken in Germany have also put together a VR festival, which just goes to show how seriously the music business is taking live streaming right now. Power metal bands such as Blind Guardian and Sabaton took to the stage with a virtual audience. The camera panned over the crowd, showing the feel and atmosphere that the festival would have had if it could have gone ahead. The bands performed in a greenscreen room, but the effects of the stage and more were all added in. This meant that the people who did have tickets for the live performance could watch the bands that they love, without having to miss out for yet another year. Festivals such as Download could learn a lot from this, as it just goes to show how easy it is for musicians to adapt and overcome challenges by simply harnessing the power of technology.

Artists can access a wider audience if they no longer need to be limited to venues. Bands can create full VR experiences, and this cannot be replicated in real life. On top of that, it is now possible for bands to interact with fans through their live streams as well. This is normally done through things like live chat or even avatars. This is all very good to say the least and it just goes to show how far both tech and live music has come over the years.

A Unique Experience for Fans

Live streaming is, at the end of the day, going to be a very unique experience for fans. Many industries have already begun to incorporate elements of this kind of entertainment. An online casino provider, for instance, gamers can play live casino, which is where a table dealer is streamed from a production set and the gamer can interact with them and the cards as if they were sat in a casino with them. What it allows is the audience, gamer, and/or consumer to liberate themselves from where they are in the world and go wherever they want without the need to travel. They can access intimate experiences via a screen from home. It’s amazing to see how far things have come. These kinds of features preempt VR, of course, and emphasise similar benefits which VR has. For more, check http://casumo.com/.