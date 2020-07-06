The 6 Best Virtual Date Ideas in 2020

With social distancing being mandated, dating has moved online more so than it already has. Virtual dates have become the new normal way of getting to know someone or having a first or second date.

This, of course, raises the question of how you have a virtual date and what you do to make it fun and engaging. Because it is something so new that most people have never done, it can seem pretty intimidating. Still, in all reality, it isn’t that bad. Going about it should be fun and straightforward, so make sure to overthink it or stress what to do.

The best thing to do is to go in with no expectations. Keep an open mind, and you should have a good time. But to help you get started, we have created a list of the best ways to get to know someone and have a virtual date.

Virtual dates

Play a game

Both Game Pigeon for iMessage and FB messenger has a lot of different games for you to play that help can help ease the tension. One of the best ways to do this is to use skype or zoom on your laptop and then use your phone to play the games.

If you look a little harder, you can also find a lot of fun games on the app store to play with your date. It is something fun and playful to help take the edge off of the awkward first date vibe.

Cook together

This one is great because both you and your date are doing something instead of awkwardly sitting there, asking questions. This helps ease any tension that might be there and lends itself to a more casual and easy-going conversation.

It is also an excellent choice because it can be combined with other virtual dates, like making drinks together or watching a movie.

Watch A Movie

This one is good, but on its own, it really isn’t that great because it is hard to have a real conversation while watching a movie. That is why if you do choose to watch a movie, you should at least make sure to add something before the movie like making drinks or cooking a meal. This helps give you the opportunity to chat and get to know each other a little better.

Make Cocktails

This one is probably the best because the drinks help everyone relax a little, and you can have some great conversations while both of you are making your drinks. It is also great because it can be combined with a lot of other dates like making food together, watching a movie, or playing a game.

It could be argued that the best virtual date could be making cocktails and then playing a game tipsy. It is fun, relaxed, and really helps people.

Google Earth Tours

Perhaps it comes up that you or your date really wants to travel somewhere once the lockdown is over. A great way to get to know places is by taking a google earth tour of these places. This again, like a lot of the other ideas can be combined for more fun and exciting dates.

Cooking or making drinks pairs nicely with google earth tours. It is a great way to ease any tension or awkwardness that might be there and explore the world from the comfort of your couch or bed. It also helps you gain an understanding of what places and cultures your date is interested in.

Go On A Virtual Walk

Depending on where you are, you may be allowed to go on a hike or walk. This is a great way to get outside for a breath of fresh air. It can also be a casual date. You can use FaceTime, Zoom, Skype, or an old fashioned phone call. Then you each go on your respective walks and talk.

Depending on cell reception, this could get tricky, so I suggest making sure that its a hike or walk you’ve been on before that you know has reliable cell reception.

Dating apps with virtual date functions

The majority of mainstream dating apps such as Hinge, Bumble, Match, and Tinder have built-in features that allow you do do a video call within the app. Most of them are very similar to Snapchat’s

This is great because it means you don’t have to worry about getting someone’s information to set up a Skype or Zoom call. This is great, but it does mean you have the app, which can be distracting at times. It is often better to get their contact info and move away from the app. This tends to make the interaction feel more like a date than a simple chat. However, there is a good chance that you already have their number, so it is somewhat of a moot point, but its something that is nice to have nonetheless.

In my experience, a simple facetime call is better than the in-app solutions provided they have an iPhone and their number.

Conclusion

In the end, it is important to remember that this is only something temporary, and dating will eventually go back to what it was for the most part. In short, it is something that shouldn’t be taken too seriously. In my opinion, it is a great way to stay social.

They say that if you don’t use it, you lose it, and this can apply to dating. It may be different than going on an in-person date. Still, it certainly shares a lot of similarities, especially when it comes to conversation. This makes it the perfect place to work on building social skills and relationships

Also, it is something that should be looked at as a fun way to meet people you wouldn’t have met under normal circumstances. You could even do virtual dates with someone on the other side of the country if that is what you’re looking for.

The best way to look at is to make the best of a less than ideal situation. There are zero consequences for it not working out, so don’t stress, just have fun. You may also surprise yourself with what you might find out there. You may find a kind out there. It might be that you meet that special someone over a Facetime call.

