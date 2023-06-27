Virtual Casino Guide: Terms & Games

Online casinos are one of the best ways to enjoy a bit of downtime. Though not considered part of the traditional gaming industry, there are tons of different titles that suit player needs. There are card games for those who like to sample different strategies and put their minds to the test, while there are slots and other digital games that deliver excitement.

Still, just because online casinos are easy to find, that doesn’t mean they’re easy to navigate. First, players must find a quality platform that is licensed and meets their needs. Second, they need to register for the website and then figure out how to manage their money and deposit funds—and withdraw them, of course. Third, they need to understand a bit of the lingo if they want to get the most out of the website.

If you’ve been thinking about joining an online casino but aren’t sure how things work, get started with our handy guide. We’re covering the ins and outs of terms and games.

Learning the Basic Terms

First, it’s important for players to have a basic understanding of casino terms and phrases. Because the industry has been around for so long, there are dozens of unique terms that apply to each game and category, from cascading reels to blinds. The more you know, the more likely you are to sample new titles and get everything you can out of the platform.

Let’s dive in with some of the lesser-known terms that might raise a few brows.

Blinds: A type of bet in Texas Hold’em that all players must wager.

Cascading: A type of winning combination for slots that can lead to further winning combinations.

Fixed Jackpot: A total and fixed prize for slots that won’t change due to player activity.

Grid: The area where reels will spin in a slot game.

Keno: A lottery-like game of Chinese origin.

Megaways: A type of slot game that lets players modify the reel system.

Pachinko: A game of Japanese origin similar to pinball where players must slot balls into the correct place.

RTP: The ‘return to player’ for slot games, which is expressed as a percentage.

RNG: A ‘random number generator’ which is responsible for generating totally random outcomes for casino games.

Shoe: A box that holds a deck of cards.

Wild: A symbol in slots that will activate bonuses.

Video poker: A fixed-odds poker game that runs automatically.

Bankroll: The total amount of money a player has set aside for gambling.

Bet: A wager placed on a casino game or sports event.

Bonus: An additional reward or incentive offered by the casino, such as free spins or extra chips.

Cashier: The area or person responsible for handling financial transactions in the casino, including deposits and withdrawals.

Comps: Short for “complimentary,” these are rewards or perks given to players based on their gambling activity, such as free meals, hotel rooms, or show tickets.

Dealer: The person responsible for dealing cards or spinning the roulette wheel in table games.

House Edge: The statistical advantage that the casino has over the players, represented as a percentage.

Jackpot: A large cash prize that can be won in certain games, often progressive slot machines or lottery-style games.

Marker: A line of credit extended to a player by the casino, allowing them to continue gambling without using cash.

Payline: In slot machines, the line on which winning combinations of symbols must appear to receive a payout.

Pit Boss: A casino supervisor who oversees table games, monitors activity, and resolves disputes.

Progressive Jackpot: A continuously growing jackpot that increases with each bet placed until it is won.

Table Limit: The minimum and maximum bet amounts allowed on a table game.

Tilt: A term used to describe a player’s emotional state when they are frustrated or making irrational decisions due to recent losses.

VIP: Stands for “Very Important Person.” Casinos often have special programs or rewards for high-rolling players who spend significant amounts of money.

Finding the Right Game

It’s always helpful to know the basic terms used at a casino. However, most players tend to learn the lingo that’s associated with their preferred game. As exemplified above, both poker and slots tend to have a lot of specialized words.

But what about if you aren’t sure which game suits your needs as a player? Let’s break down some of the most popular games found at online casinos and why they’re preferred.

Baccarat: A card game in which the player battles against the dealer, in which they can either win, lose, or draw. Payers enjoy this game because it’s straightforward and moves quickly.

Bingo: A random number game in which players must cover parts of a board according to the numbers called out. The first to make a specific arrangement wins. Players enjoy the game because it’s simple and exciting.

Blackjack: A card game in which players attempt to hit the number 21 before the dealer. This game is popular because it involves mathematical thinking.

Poker: A card game in which players attempt to create the best hand, with tons of variations. Players enjoy this game for its complexity, which involves the art of bluffing.