What To Know About the Vietnamese Lottery in 2020

Have you ever played the lottery? So, what do you know about it? Do you find it different from other kinds of lotteries in the world?

Vietnamese traditional lottery

It is illegal to gamble in Vietnamese, except on state-owned lotteries. There are three main branches of the National Lottery under the Ministry of Finance – the Southern Lottery Council, Northern Lottery Council, and the Central Lottery Council.

The Vietnamese traditional lottery has been developing for years since is one of the most favorite activities of the locals. It is super easy to buy and play. You can easily find the riffle sellers littering all the streets of Vietnam. And you can easily buy for the cost of 10,000 VND per ticket, which is about 50 US cents. The ticket seller gets to keep 10% of the ticket price, so it is about only 2,000 VND per ticket. Hence, don’t be surprised if sometimes they sell the ticket for a higher price. They just want to earn more money to meet the demand of their lives.

Moreover, it is challenging to sell lotto in Vietnam. Because the sellers need to sell all the ticks they have before 3 p.m every single day since the results are announced at 4 pm every day. By that time, 63 provincial governments will announce the daily prizes ranging from 100,000 to 2 billion VND.

Because of the low income and challenging work, most of the sellers in Vietnam are elderly, people with disabilities, etc.

How to play the Vietnamese lottery?

Playing Vietnamese is as easy as a piece of cake. You only need to check out some information. First, you’ll need to know the province. You can check it on the top of the photo. In the photo, it’s Hau Giang. Then, you need to check for a date. And the most important index is the numbers at the bottom of the ticket. In the picture, it’s 154413. These 6 digits will tell you if you win or not. You can check the results on the book of sellers, stalls, or you can check it online.

So when will you win the lottery? There are many prizes waiting for you.

You will win the 8th prize for 100,000 VND if the last two digits of the ticket are 13. The 7th prize for 200.000 if the last three digits of the ticket are 413. It keeps going like that until you have your six digits 154413 similar to the ones on the results. Then you will win the highest prize for two billion VND.

There is 2 other prize for almost winning the special prize (comforting prize):

There are also two prizes for the lucky players almost winning the special prize. The first one is for those who get the last five digits of the special prize, for example, 854413. Then, you will receive 50 million VND. Or if you get one digit different from the special prize (except the first one), for example, 153413, you will get 6 million VND.

How to exchange the winning ticket to money?

So if you won a Vietnamese lottery, where could you receive your prizes?

If you won the 8th or 7th prize, you could exchange the money with the lottery sellers. In this case, you would need to buy some news tickets since this was the manner in Vietnam. If you won the 6th to the 3rd prize, you could exchange it at the stall. So what if you won the first or the special prize, what would you do? If you won a lot of money, it would be better if you exchange at the gold store of big lottery stall. By going to reliable places, you would protect your private information much better so no one else could know that you won.

Vietlott – the Western-style Mega 6/45 lotto game

Besides the traditional lottery, Vietnamese have a different Western-style called Vietlott. Here is basic information about this lotto game.

About Vietlott

Vietnam Lottery Company (Vietlott) was established in 2011 according to Decision 1109 / QD-TTG of the Prime Minister and operates under the Ministry of Finance’s management as per the Decision No. 2933 / QD-BTC. This is the only company in Vietnam that is a full member of both the World Lottery Association (WLA) and the Asia Pacific Lottery Association (ALPA).

Followed the Vietnamese laws, Vietlott has organized many games and other types of games across the country.

Vietlott acknowledges their enormous role is to develop the health of the current entertainment and reduce the operation of illegal forms of lottery. Also, Vietlott commits to use a part of its revenues to support the locals. They invest in medical, education, social welfare to constantly improve people’s lives as well as create jobs for thousands of local workers.

Who can play Vietlott?

To play Vietlott, you have to meet the following requirements:

Must be a Vietnamese citizen, a Vietnamese who reside abroad or a legally-immigrated foreigner in Vietnam

Must be at least 18 years old

Be responsible for their civil acts

The products of Vietlott

Vietlott provides five different types: Mega 6/45, Max 3D, Max 4D, Power 6/55, and Keno. Among the five of them, Mega 6/45 is the most well-known since many people have won the billions of VND.

Mega 6/45

You can easily buy Mega tickets with only 10,000 VND per ticket in the Vietlott stalls or stores. You can choose 6 numbers from 01 to 45 to win various prizes.

Vietlott ticket

And you will win if you have the entry numbers identical to the results numbers without exact order. Here are the highest prizes you can get

Jackpot – Minimum at 12 Billion dongs and accumulated

First prize – 10.000.000

Second prize – 300.000

Third prize – 30.000

The results will be announced live at 18h every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. You can watch them on the TV or Vietlott’s page,

And if there is no Jackpot winner, the prize can be rolled over. In 2016, there was one winner who gained the extremely huge award – 92 billion VND after the 6/45 Mega Lotto rolled over 39 times.

What would you do if you won Mega prizes?

If you won the Mega prizes no matter which prizes are, you had to go to the Vietlott official stores. Because they keep your information private.

So if you want to have more fun in Vietnam, let’s buy some lottery tickets to try your luck. I wish you the best things for you. Hopefully, you would be the next winners and gain a huge amount of money.