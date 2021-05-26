Video Marketing Basics for Growing Your eCommerce Brand

Over 92% of marketers think that video is an important part of their advertising strategy. It’s so vital that they collectively spent $45 billion on it in 2020. This is because the average person spends almost two hours every day watching videos on the web. If your brand’s marketing material isn’t playable online, you’re missing out on engaging online clients and customers.

The Benefits of Online Video

— Experts at Zenith, a market consulting and research firm, say that online video is growing rapidly. In fact, people are expected to spend more time viewing videos online than on television. This medium is the fastest-growing digital channel in the world. It’s great for all types of businesses, too — What’s great about video marketing is that it isn’t just catered to the B2C crowd. It’s also effective for B2B companies. Whether you are selling raw material or simply catering products and services to other businesses, video is a universal form of content that can be enjoyed by any type of viewers. According to SageFrog Marketing Group, over 41% of the B2B marketers it surveyed were interested in how to utilize videos for their strategies in the coming years.

— What’s great about video marketing is that it isn’t just catered to the B2C crowd. It’s also effective for B2B companies. Whether you are selling raw material or simply catering products and services to other businesses, video is a universal form of content that can be enjoyed by any type of viewers. According to SageFrog Marketing Group, over 41% of the B2B marketers it surveyed were interested in how to utilize videos for their strategies in the coming years. It influences customers to buy from you — More than half of consumers are more likely to purchase a product after watching an online video about it. This is why marketers are willing to spend so much on it. When done right, it can send customers flocking to your eCommerce site to check out your products.

Video marketing can significantly boost your eCommerce brand’s online presence. However, it’s not as easy as putting out a homemade video of your products and services. You need to learn and implement the basic techniques of creating online videos that attract customers.

Choose the Right Video Type

There are a wide variety of videos that you can make for your brand. General ones include brand videos, which introduce your eCommerce store, its products to your customers. There are also video types that you can create depending on your products and services. Here are a few examples.

Get Professional Equipment and Software

If you want to look professional to your audience, you need to invest in high-quality equipment and software for your videos. These include pro-grade cameras, lighting equipment, professional microphones, licensed editing software, and more. Having good lighting, crisp audio, and a high-resolution video and graphics shows customers that you’re serious about what you’re marketing to them.

If you don’t have the resources to create live-action demos and explainers, you can always use a video creation tool like VideoCooks. This lets you create professional-looking animations that your customers are sure to enjoy.

Upload to the Right Platforms

There are a wide variety of popular video streaming platforms and social media networks to post your videos on. The platform you post on depends on the type of video you’re making. Your industry is also a factor.

Choose this platform when you’re debuting new technologies and products. It’s also suitable for tutorials and full-length videos of your

Think About the Title

Your video’s title could mean the difference between getting views, likes, and engagements from your content to your customer scrolling to a competitor’s video. Make sure you catch your audience’s attention enough for them to press play.

— Long and verbose titles will only confuse viewers about your video. Get straight to the point and state exactly what you’re trying to show your audience. Be unique — Create videos that only your brand can offer, like a behind-the-scenes look at your operations. Titles that let viewers believe that they’re seeing exclusive or unique footage are sure to warrant multiple views.

Engage With Your Audience

Viewers love it when content creators interact with them. If one of your customers sings praises about your how-to video, thank them for it! Running a live stream? Answer your audience’s questions live, too! You could even ask for feedback and ideas from viewers for your future content.

Video is one of the most powerful digital marketing tools you can use for your eCommerce brand and it’s one of the best forms of content that you can put out there. However, creating compelling content that customers want to watch can be challenging if you don’t have any prior knowledge or experience in video production so use these suggestions to craft professional, unique, and interesting videos your customers won’t hesitate to engage with and share.