Video Converter: Some Things to Understand

You may have already been in the situation of trying to upload a video on a platform or watching it on your computer or phone and failing because of the format. There are two alternatives to this: using a converter to change the configuration or installing programs that make the computer recognize different ones. According to the videoconverter.wondershare, the first option is ideal for those who need to upload the content on the internet in specific formats. The second is recommended for those who want to watch something on the computer without having to modify the file.

In this post, we’ll talk about these two solutions, the most commonly used formats and converter options for you to try. So the variety of formats will no longer be an obstacle for you to watch and post videos anytime!

Why are there so many video formats?

Think of a single image file. Depending on the form in which it is saved (JPEG, PNG, GIF…), it becomes lighter or heavier. Because the image itself is a very large file, these forms compress the image’s pixels so it is lighter and easier to share. Each format offers a type of compression and specific properties for the image. Therefore, they are recommended for different purposes. Video formats also serve to compress images and facilitate their consumption and sharing. If an image file is only heavy, imagine a huge set of them, such as videos!

Now try to list the number of video recording devices and players on the market. It’s too much! And each device and player uses and supports different formats. Additionally, some of them have been created by device and software manufacturers to ensure that video works as well as possible on your system. This is the case, for example, of WMV, created by Microsoft and that fits perfectly with Windows Media Player. However, WMV does not run on Apple’s QuickTime player. Luckily today we have many tools to convert WMV to other formats, compress MP4 online, and edit GIF and so on.

So, what to do in these cases?

Use a video converter to change the format

This is a popular tool to solve this problem. It is external or web-hosted software that converts from one desired format to another. Major video editing programs offer this functionality. But for those who are not familiar with this software and have no money to purchase them, there are other free options that fulfill this purpose.

Online Video Converter

If you want a convenient, online way to convert, go to Online Video Converter and convert directly from your browser. It is one of those sites that display multiple questionable links at all times. As long as you don’t click on any of them, you can count on efficient service. With this converter, you can still download videos from YouTube links and install a browser extension.

Download programs that recognize different formats

Video converters are very useful for those who want to upload it on the internet. But to watch, let’s combine: it takes a hassle to convert video by another one. In this case, the best way out is to download programs that recognize the most varied formats. An alternative is to look for players that are compatible with as many formats as possible. VLC is one of the best options on the market – it’s free and works on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS and other systems. RealPlayer (Windows) and MPlayerX (Mac) are other good free options. You can also download a codec package. Codecs are programs that perform video encoding and decoding so that the computer can play different formats. It is as if they translate the configuration for the computer to recognize and execute the file.