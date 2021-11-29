All You Need to Know About the Vibrating Exercise Machine Side Effects

Let’s face it – we live in a fast paced world, filled with stress and overflowing agendas. Longer working hours, time-consuming chores and a growing number of responsibilities have become the norm of modern life. It seems that today, time has become the most precious commodity and the more we try to make of it, the less we have. Our lives have become so busy that it is almost impossible to get sufficient sleep, eat healthy, let alone to exercise regularly.

And this is just half of the picture. The other half is linked to the effect of such a hectic way of living. Chronic diseases are on the rise, stress levels have gone through the roof, and obesity is at its highest rate ever. The only way to tackle all this is to start eating healthy, to get enough sleep, and to fit regular exercise into our weekly schedules. We know that physical activity can be very time-consuming, but thanks to the vibrating exercise machine, this is no longer the case.

In the following lines we are going to learn more about this fitness equipment and how to make the best out of it. The focus of the article will be on the vibrating exercise machine side effects. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

What is the vibrating exercise machine?

The vibrating exercise machine (VEM) is a type of fitness equipment that consists of a vibrating plate and in some cases a handrail for safer use. The plate emits high frequency vibrations that travel through your body benefiting almost every area of it. Other common names of the equipment include whole body vibration machine, body vibration platform, or the G-force machine.

As to the activity that you can perform on the vibrating platform, it is known as whole-body vibration (WBV). For the past couple of decades, this form of exercise has become a subject of numerous scientific studies, and has shown some pretty positive outcomes. It requires very little of your time and almost no effort. All you need to invest is 15 – 20 minutes of your day, 3 – 4 days a week.

Seen mainly in the gyms until recently due to its bulkier nature, thanks to the technological advancements, nowadays you can have the machine straight in your living room or study. No more long commutes to the fitness club or strenuous exercise regimes. When the time for training comes, you just need to adjust the frequency level, G-force and timing and hop on it. Depending on your fitness goals and target area, you can stand, sit or lay down on the plate, and let the vibrations do the job for you.

What are the health benefits of the vibrating exercise machine?

To date, there has been a significant amount of scientific evidence regarding the benefits of the VEM. For instance, it has been indicated that the regular use of the equipment leads to an increased muscle strength, denser bones, better blood circulation, sped up recovery, decreased chronic pain, and reduced overall body fat. Additionally, the vibrating machine has been found helpful in lymphatic drainage and relieving the symptoms of edema and lymphedema.

All of the abovementioned benefits are achieved thanks to the high frequency vibrations and the G-force, produced by the plate. The machine produces mechanical oscillations with a frequency in the range of 5 – 35 Hz that pass through the body and stimulate the muscles to contract at a much greater rate. As to the G-force, this is an Earth’s gravity multiplier, or the force that is placed on the body during every up cycle of the vibrating platform. The stronger the G-force, the bigger the benefits.

Some of the most prominent benefits of the vibrating exercise machine include:

Denser bone tissue, joints and cartilage

Increased muscle strength, and muscle tone

Reduced chronic pain in lower back and skeletal system

Improved circulation, and oxygen uptake by the cells

Promoted lymphatic drainage, and lymph nodes function

Accelerated weight loss and fat burning rates

Sped up recovery from physical activity and injury

What are some of the vibrating exercise machine side effects?

Indeed, the regular use of the vibrating exercise machine is linked to many benefits. However, we should not forget that it is a fitness apparatus that intervenes with our bodies in a physical way. And just as any other type of such equipment, the machine carries certain risk and poses the threat of unwanted side effects. Before we have a discussion about these, it is worth clarifying that the associated side effects of the VEM are mainly linked to the misuse of the apparatus, rather than to any potential flaws.

For instance, if you exceed the recommended daily and weekly exercise load, you risk negatively affecting your spine, brain or cardiovascular system. Additionally, if you suffer from a certain medical condition, using the machine might further worsen your health. And finally, any other form of misuse, including the usage of a low quality vibration platform might lead to detrimental side effects.

Among the most common reasons for the vibrating exercise machine side effects include:

Misuse of the equipment

If you use the vibration machine for longer and more frequently than recommended by the manufacturer, you risk negatively affecting the function of vital body organs. Do not attempt to train for more than 20 – 25 minutes a day, 3 – 4 days a week. Similarly, if you expose your body to bigger vibration frequencies (above 60 Hz), and higher G-force (above 17 G’s) you might end up harming your spine, brain and heart.

Medical history

According to this website, individuals with certain pathological conditions should not attempt to use the vibrating exercise machine. That includes people with epilepsy, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, neurological conditions, and acute hernia. The same applies to those of you who recover from a recent operation, hip replacement or are pregnant.

Low-quality vibration machines

Many of the side effects associated with the VEM’s are linked to the use of low-quality brands. Unfortunately, due to the rising popularity of the equipment, the market is starting to overflow with inferior and mediocre vibrating platforms. This is why, before you hit the “buy” button, you must do your homework well. Only purchase from reputable manufacturers that have proven history in the WBV field.

Final words

The vibrating exercise machines have been around for quite some time and so far they have shown some pretty positive results. Benefiting almost every part of your body, this type of equipment saves you time and effort.

Just as any other type of fitness machine, the vibration platform carries certain risks if used improperly. That is why, before you purchase one, you need to perform your due diligence and become familiar with all the safety precautions. Train responsibly.