5 Famous Actors Who Have Very Good Music Albums

Big acting stars are great at what they do, but they also have other talents. One of them is certainly singing. Music and acting are related professions. Those skills that attract artists often do not know clearly what to do. If they can, they lead two parallel careers.

It’s no surprise that many, in addition to acting talent, also possess magnificent vocal abilities. Some of them showed their skills through roles in the theater, movies and series, but some were brave enough to appear on the music scene as well. On this occasion, let’s remember the actors who have albums in their career.

1. Clint Eastwood

He started his career with roles in western films, and it has lasted for more than 60 years. Clint Eastwood’s acting legend is characterized by measuredness and precision, a procedure that does not burden the story itself with any excess of virtuosity, but also does not allow, on the other hand, visual simplification. Clint never calculated, he was guided by instincts even when he was nobody and nothing. Without him, the seventh art would not be the same. Especially considering Eastwood’s metamorphosis from the supporting role of a cowboy in the Rawhide series to the lead in Sergio Leone’s legendary Dollar trilogy.

We must not forget about Dirty Harry, to the ability to question the stereotypes of which he himself was a victim. And it is precisely this self-ironic departure and self-cynicism that make him one of the most significant critics of American society, tradition and culture. However, he is more than a director and an actor. In addition to being a famous seducer, he also has his own album. It was published in 1963 before he became a movie star or director. The name of the album is “cowboy favorites”.

2. Bruce Willis

Our next personality is a big Hollywood star who also occasionally enjoyed music. This popular, charming actor has been on the big screen for decades. He was born in Germany, and his real name is Walter, and his nickname is Bruno. That’s why one of his albums is called – “The return of Bruno”.

During his career, he recorded two albums of covers and original tracks. One of the famous hits is “Save the last dance for me”. At the same time, he was an actor, so his musical career was launched during the filming of the series “Random Partners”. He liked to sing in his films, but he also released several albums. He is one of the first celebrities to lend his voice and character to a video game. This is the PlayStation shooter “Apocalypse”. We all know him as a great fighter against terrorists on the screen, but he is also like that in real life.

3. Steven Seagal

This is another dedicated actor who has also achieved great success in music. Besides being a famous Hollywood actor, he is also a producer, director and martial artist. He is known for his roles as a secret agent, a secret service operative, a member of the navy and the like.

Steven was also involved in music. His musical development went in the direction of a blues rock artist. He had several solo concerts around the world. Although he had leading roles in famous films, he found salvation and intimate enjoyment in music. This is proven by his albums, which went well with the audience.

4. Johnny Depp

Notable films at the beginning of Johnny’s career include Cry-Baby, Jim Jarmusch’s “Dead Man” and Terry Gilliam’s “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” and many others. He won a Golden Globe Award for his role in Sweeney Todd. We must not forget about the huge commercial success which was followed by the series of films “Pirates of the Caribbean”. He even entered the Guinness Book of Records as the highest paid actor. At one time he was very active in music, and he did it purely out of love. During his free time, he was the leader of his rock band, and some members from the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Sex Pistols also participated.

They performed at elite venues, but the band ceased to exist a long time ago. We can say that Johnny Depp is the most mysterious person in Hollywood. He has many faces, incredibly talented, original and brave. Besides having numerous collaborations with rock stars, Depp also composed tracks for the films in which he played. One of them is Chocolat from 2000. His most recent thing is his collaboration with Jeff Beck for a cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation”.

5. John Travolta

The movie classic “Brilliant” was the most profitable musical at the time. The album of songs from the film was the second best-selling album in America in 1978, and the single “You’re the One That I Want” alone sold more than 15 million copies worldwide. The Hollywood classic definitely brought great success to Travolta, even though he had already filmed “Saturday Night Fever” before that. He appeared in local musicals and evening theater productions. He will be remembered for his dancing ability. His stylish moves on the dance floor of “Saturday Night Fever” promoted the crowd and took disco to a whole new level. So, he was equally talented in acting and music. He recorded as many as 11 albums, and the album “Grease” was the best. In those years, he was at the top of the American charts.

Conclusion

Some celebrities are destined for great success because they have multiple talents. Acting and music are difficult to consider separately, because they are constantly intertwined. Often the actor directs and writes, so why not record albums? As you could read, there are many listening albums of Hollywood actors. Regardless of their exceptional acting skills, many of them do not want to settle for that.

Wanting to use their creativity, they recorded big musical hits that are still heard today. At the time, many thought that they were just a current topic among teenagers, such as the song “You are the one that I want”, but they have been popular with people for 40 years. That’s a long period, but it’s also proof that quality things don’t have an expiration date.