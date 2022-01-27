If you are curious about the Veneers Cost in Turkey, you have come to the right address. More than one factor will affect the cost of the veneers you want to have made in Turkey, such as the type of veneers you will make, the number of veneers, the quality and performance of the clinic, the experience of the dentists’ expertise.

What Are Veneers?

Veneers are thin shells a dentist bonds to a tooth’s front to cover imperfections. Dentists recommend veneers to eliminate many of your dental defects, such as broken teeth, discolored teeth, worn teeth, uneven teeth, and tooth cavities.

There are different veneers, including porcelain, composite, lumineers, and removable veneers. Porcelain veneers are the most aesthetic among all types of veneers, and also the most long-lasting and least harmful. This article discusses porcelain veneers in detail, including veneers cost in Turkey. Kindly read further to find out.

Porcelain Veneers

Porcelain veneers are made from porcelain material. Veneers are aesthetic and not as harmful as other materials used for dental repairs. In addition, porcelain veneers are quite durable and have a long service life. They can last from 10 to 15 years, depending on the care you have shown.

Porcelain veneers can significantly improve your teeth’ appearance and cover imperfections, giving you a natural looking perfect smile. In addition, because porcelain material is safe, it does not injure your gum tissues or the soft tissues in the mouth.

Procedure

Before making porcelain veneers, you need to see a dentist for a consultation. During the consultation, your dentist will examine your teeth and discuss with you about the results you want to see. If the veneers are suitable for you, your dentist will continue to take x-rays and sometimes take traces of your teeth and mouth. Apart from visiting your dentist for a consultation, getting porcelain veneers installed requires two visits to the dentist.

During the first visit, your dentist will prepare your teeth for veneers. The teeth preparation stage requires your dentist to reshape your tooth surface by removing part of the enamel with a thickness equal to that of the veneers. It will be best to anesthetize during the correction to numb the pain. In addition, after dental preparation, your dentist will take the marks of your tooth and send them to a dental laboratory for your veneer preparation. Although the time for the veneers to arrive varies between two and four weeks, you may get temporary veneers at that time.

At the last visit to the dental clinic, the dentist will try out the veneer on your teeth to examine its fit and color. The dentist further reshapes the veneer till it is the proper fit. Also, the dentist will check the color style guide and adjust the shade to suit your natural teeth. After getting the correct shape and shade, the dentist will prepare your tooth to receive the veneers by cleaning, polishing, and etching it. Etching the tooth improves the bonding process.

The next step requires the dentist to bond the veneer to your tooth using special bonding cement. After positioning the veneer, the dentist then uses a special light to activate the chemicals in the bonding agent, making it harden quickly. After hardening, the dentist in Turkey removes excess cement and make the necessary adjustment to your teeth. You may need to go for a follow-up in a few weeks so your dentist can check the placement of the veneers.

Pros

Porcelain veneers offer numerous benefits, including;

Giving your teeth a natural look

Porcelain veneers are stain resistant

They improve tooth appearance by covering uneven teeth, discolored teeth, and chipped teeth

The process of processing porcelain veneers does not require the removal of tooth enamel as much as dental crowns.

The veneers are durable and long-lasting. They can last between 10 and 15 years, depending on how you maintain them

They require the same maintenance as natural teeth

Cons

As much as porcelain veneers have a lot of benefits, they also have their downsides. What is the Cons of porcelain veneers?

They are a permanent cosmetic dental procedure that you cannot undo

If porcelain veneers teeth crack or chip, you cannot repair them

The procedure increases teeth sensitivity because of the enamel removal

You cannot get teeth whitening in case your veneer teeth get discolored

Aftercare

Porcelain dental veneers, no matter how decently they are taken care of, can last from 10 to 15 years. You can maintain your oral hygiene, including brushing the porcelain dental veneers you have made twice a day and flossing once a day. It will also hurt to consume foods and drinks that stain teeth, such as tea, coffee, or red wine.

Other ways of maintaining your veneers include not chewing hard substances like your fingernails or ice. If you clench your teeth, you should speak with your dentist about getting a mouthguard.

How Much Do Porcelain Veneers Cost In Turkey?

The cost of veneers in Turkey will vary depending on the dental clinic you are going to. On average, the porcelain veneers cost in turkey per tooth is between 150 and 330 dollars. Nevertheless, buying more units at once comes at a lower price. Discounts are available on more than 10 veneers units. A set of 12 veneers costs $ 4500, a set of 16 units costs an average of $ 4800. It costs $ 5800 to get a set of 20 veneers, a complete set of 28 veneers costs in turkey $ 8000.

