Vaping vs. Smoking: Which One is Safer?

As you probably know, every discussion which relates to vaping beings with the comparison to traditional cigarette smoking. There are two reasons for that. The first one is that vapes were made in order to prevent all of the harmful effects on a human body that cigarettes have. The second reason is that it is important to compare these two because a vast majority of people that use vapes used to smoke or they are still smoking. If we take a look at what science says about it, we will see that there are not enough studies that work on the comparison of these two.

There are countless studies that say that smoking is pretty harmful to your health. But the question is, is vaping safer and how much safer it really is? You should understand that vaping is not without negative effects on the human condition. However, it is much safer than smoking cigarettes. According to Public Health England and their findings, vaping is safer than smoking by 95%. As we said, there is no enough data to support their claims. But some information that is available from several different studies raises hands in their favor. In order to give you a better insight into this topic, we are going to present you with some information.

The Vaping Facts

While it is still new to the world market, vaping is present in the world for about a decade, maybe more. Because it is not as popular as cigarettes, there are a lot of people who don’t know much about it. Naturally, tobacco is much more popular and in much wider use, since it is present in the public since we can remember. Since vaping is a relatively new thing, we don’t know much about it. Naturally, the public has a lot of questions about it. Sadly, today is not the day they are going to be answered. But there is a light at the end of the tunnel because recently a series of studies were conducted to find more about vaping and its effects on human health.

As you probably know, some researchers are putting vaping in the same category as smoking. Hopefully, we are going to get some more solid answers to this question in the future. Of course, when choosing between vaping and smoking, you should choose the one that suits you the best, since we don’t have enough material for both of these. However, if you really need to make a choice, there are a lot of aspects that you need to take into consideration before you make your final decision, vaping or smoking.

Negative Effects Comparison

All of us know that smoking a cigarette has some negative effects on your lungs and oral health. Smoking can lead you to esophageal and lung cancer and other lung diseases like chronic bronchitis, emphysema, and COPD. The question is, how vaping relates to that? You should know that the vast majority of chemicals present in tobacco have no effect on you when vaping. This is especially true if you obtained a high-quality vape. If you are further interested in this topic, you can check here.

With vaping, there is no combustion, which means that there is no carbon monoxide or tar. These two elements are the most dangerous elements found in tobacco. With vaping, you are inhaling aerosol which was made by heat from a coil that had an effect on e-liquid. It looks like you are smoking, but in fact, you are not. As we said, this is not harmless. For example, e-liquid consists of vegetable glycerin, propylene glycol, and flavorings. We don’t have any study that shows how these three are dangerous. There are some studies that show that these elements had a negative effect on animals and their airways.

Vaping vs. Smoking: The Chemicals

Now we are going to talk about the chemicals that can be found in cigarettes and vapes.

Smoking: Chemicals

The smoking process is pretty simple. It consists of tobacco combustion that releases thousands of chemicals. About 20 of them are related to a person getting cancer. Those chemicals are called carcinogens. Listing all of these 20 would be too long. However, we are going to list some of the most notable ones, that have a really strong connection to cancer.

Nicotine

Arsenic

Lead

Hydrogen Cyanide

Formaldehyde

Nitrosamines

Ammonia

Carbon Monoxide

All of these chemicals can have a strong impact on a person’s health and can lead to several diseases like heart disease, cancer, and lung disease. But it is important to know that these chemicals are not a part of the cigarette that hasn’t go under combustion. The main thing that can affect human health is smoke that is produced after the tobacco leaf is burned in a cigarette. This is the reason smoking is prohibited in public places in a high number of countries.

Vaping: Chemicals

The main reason vaping was introduced is to the market is that it doesn’t have tobacco combusting, which means that the smoke is not as dangerous as the one created by cigarettes is. So, the conclusion is that all of the chemicals we listed in the previous part of the article are not released. When it comes to the number of dangerous chemicals in tobacco, vaping has only a few that can have a negative effect on human health. We are going to list all of them.

Nitrosamines

Propylene Glycol

Acetaldehyde

Nicotine

Vegetable Glycerin

Naturally, vaping releases many more chemicals than these few, but they are mostly related to flavors, which we will talk about later in the article. However, most of them are perfectly safe to use. But they are classified as food. So, the real question is, are they made to be vaporized or ingested. This is the grey area we talked about previously. It is simply not known what are the long-term effects on health. One big study about vaping found around nine dangerous chemicals that were classified as carcinogens. However, we need much more than that to establish what is so dangerous about vaping.

Do Vaping Flavors Have Negative Effects on Human Health?

When it comes to flavors of e-liquids, we don’t know how harmful they are, because there is a lack of studies on that topic. They present a combination of a wide array of chemicals that are potentially harmful to human health. Naturally, some of these chemicals are more dangerous to health than others. For example, both cigarettes and flavors have Diketones. However, their presence is much bigger in cigarettes. Up until recently, flavors were only used in food and inhaling is something entirely new. This is the field where science needs to step it up and answer some questions.

Smoking vs Vaping Cost Comparison

When it comes to the cost of both cigarettes and vaping products, you should know that the numbers are totally on the side of the second one. This could be the main factor when deciding which one of these two methods to use. Vaping requires some initial costs because of the hardware, but after that, the cost of the material is cheaper than buying a pack of cigarettes. Naturally, this depends on the number of cigarettes or vaping products person smokers per day. Because of the Tobacco Control study from two years ago, we are able to see some solid numbers that will give us a much clearer picture.

Vaping Costs

The initial investment in buying e-cigarette hardware will be around $50. This is the most expensive element of vaping by far. After that, you can expect that you would need around $15 for a bottle, which translates to $60 per month or $720 annually.

Cigarette Costs

In New York, the cost of one pack which consists of 20 cigarettes you will need to spend $13 per day averagely. The assumption is that the average smoker buys 5 packs per week, which means $65. When you calculate all of the costs you will reach $260 per month or $3120 annually. For people who buy a pack every day, they can expect their costs to rise to $4368.

The Best Vaping Products for Beginners

In the end, we are going to talk about the best vaping products for beginners. After you finally made a decision to use vape instead of smoking cigarettes, you should do some research about what are the best vaping products you can start your adventure with. There are too many manufacturers on the market and all of them are claiming that they have the best possible product for you. In reality, this is not the case most of the time. The fact is that you can start with models like Target Mini 2, Podstick, Gen, or VM Solo 22. Naturally, you will be provided with a set of instructions that will make your use of vapes much easier than it would be without them.