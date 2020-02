Vanessa Hudgens seems to be hotter with every day. This time, actress and singer, was shining like a diamond in a studded, sheer coverall and black stilettos, bending over with her hands under her head.

She completed the look with a bracelet and earrings, wearing fire-red lipstick.

Hudgens (31) has been posting some very racy photos lately and she seems to be getting more and more beautiful with age.