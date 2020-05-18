Vanessa Bryant Shares Kobe’s Moving Book Dedication

On Saturday afternoon, Vanessa Bryant showed off an adorable new pic of 10-month-old daughter Capri, who she shares with the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant. In the pic, Vanessa is giving a girl a kiss on the cheek captioning the photo: “I love you Koko Bean”.

Along with that adorable picture, Vanessa also shared a personally meaningful one, too of Kobe’s book “Epoca the Tree of Ecrof: Island of the Gods”. In the book, created by the former Los Angeles Lakers star and written by Ivy Claire, Kobe wrote a special inscription for Vanessa.

Vanessa and the girls continue to come to terms with the loss of Kobe and daughter Gianna following that awful January helicopter crash in the Calabasas area.