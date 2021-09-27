5 Tips on How to Properly Value Cryptocurrencies – 2021 Guide

Cryptocurrency is relatively new in the market, but people are going crazy about it. Technology plays a considerable role in pushing the currency forward and makes more and more people accept this new payment mode. Consumers and even businesses are preferring digital forms of payments over cash. Cryptocurrency is emerging in the payment spectrum and people are liking the benefits obtained by investing in cryptos.

Bitcoins is one of the types of cryptocurrencies and it was the first of its kind that gained huge popularity. However, with time, the other types of cryptocurrencies are growing in popularity too. You will be surprised to know that over 2,000 kinds of cryptos are developed almost every day. That said, there are plenty of options available for you to choose from if you want to start trading these digital coins.

A lot of studies have concluded that though people know about cryptocurrency, they don’t understand it completely. That said, if you plan to invest in one of them, you should know the process of deriving their value to make the most of it. Visit this site to make the most of your investment in bitcoins.

Before getting started with determining the value of cryptocurrency, let us know what its meaning is in a real sense.

What is Cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrencies is a kind of digital payment system, the transactions of which are not to be verified by the bank. It’s more like a peer to peer payment system in which anyone can make or receive payments from anywhere. There is no exchange of physical money when it comes to making transactions with cryptocurrency, such payment types are entirely digital. Whenever crypto funds are transferred, the transactions held get recorded in public ledgers.

The currency is stored in a digital wallet. The currency is being called so, because of the encryption used to verify every transaction held. That said, when it comes to transmitting and storing cryptocurrency, advanced coding is required. The major aim behind encrypting cryptos is to provide the utmost level of safety and security.

When it comes to valuing cryptocurrency, several factors are to be considered. That said, the price of cryptos is highly volatile and it fluctuates quite often. The technology that backs crypto plays a major role in determining the value of cryptos in the market. Let us know how its value can be determined.

1. Rising Demand:

It is because of the major online exchanges that cryptocurrency has become more popular than ever it was. The exchanges have helped cryptos a lot and because of them, the usability of cryptos has increased dramatically. It is one of the reasons why there was an unbelievable increase in the market cap of cryptos over the last few years.

Adoption of crypto by several countries, rise in popularity and acceptance by almost every government has made more and more countries find ways of integrating the payment system. Such factors work as full-proof drivers for the increase in the price of cryptocurrencies.

In addition to it, the demand and supply of the currency is another big factor that helps in determining the value of the currency. That said, if more people try to sell off the cryptocurrency that they hold, and if more people are after buying them, then the price will automatically go up and vice versa. Also, if the supply of several cryptos is limited, the increased popularity will drive the prices up.

2. Node Count:

When it comes to the value of crypto, node count is believed to be a good indicator. Node count is a calculation of the number of active wallets that are present in the network and that can be searched on the internet or even on the homepage of the currency.

If you want to analyze the price of a currency, which means whether or not it is fairly priced, you can search for the total market capitalization or for the node count of cryptocurrency. Then you can choose to compare the two indicators of one cryptocurrency with the others available in the market.

3. Inflation in the Price of Fiat Currencies:

If there is a reduction in the price of fiat currencies then the cost of cryptos will increase in respect to that currency. It is simply because you will get more currencies of that kind in exchange for the bitcoins that you have. This phenomenon is applicable today, because the ECB, the FED and the other central banks are into printing more money and they also keep that interest rates low, artificially.

4. Mass Adoption:

If a particular currency gets adopted by the masses, there is no denying the fact that its price will automatically get high. It is usually because the total number of most of the types of cryptocurrency available is limited. That said, when there is an increase in their demand, the price of currencies goes high automatically. However, which factors are required by the cryptocurrencies so that they get adopted by the masses.

The first one being the acceptability of cryptos in the market, which means the places that accept cryptos in the form of payments. That said, if crypto is accepted adequately in the market, then it will be in a good position to play a critical role in the future.

5. Cost of Production:

There is no denying the fact that the cost incurred in producing bitcoins is one of the major factors that affect the final price of cryptocurrencies. Costs include direct costs and opportunity costs that are involved in producing bitcoins.

That said, you must have heard of bitcoins, and they have incredibly high costs of production. Also, the energy and resources that are imposed for the production of bitcoins, clearly justify its value.

Summary

When it comes to the value of cryptocurrencies, you should know that their value can change very fast. Several factors are responsible for determining the value of digital currencies. The different factors involved are combined together to accurately predict the price of bitcoins. The public ledger involved in the transaction of bitcoins makes it easy, since there is no need of relying on third parties for the assurance of the transaction.