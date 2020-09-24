Top 7 Valuable Cars to Rent in Dubai, UAE 2020

Most people prefer to get the rental car for a vacation and business trip as it is the ideal way to roam around easily. By choosing the right rental vehicle and company, you have the opportunity to drive your favorite vehicle at a much less cost. Always make sure to rent out the quality car in terms of compact, midsize, features, etc.

Are you planning to rent an automobile in Dubai for your next business trip or family vacation? Make sure that the car you are renting suits your style and personality. To drive your favorite and latest model, you can ask the rental agencies and hire your desired car. If you are confused about what vehicle you should choose don’t worry. We have got you covered.

Here is the list of top cars you can rent out according to your style and budget.

Tiida Hatchback by Nissan

You can rent out this amazing and stylish car by Nissan that offers value for its price. It comes with an amazing engine capacity of 1.6 to 1.8 L. This engine is powerful enough for long drives, traffic zigzags, and to drive in deserts in the UAE.

Tiida hatchback can be the best alternative to an SUV as well. This automobile also offers the feel of Nissan because of its comfy and stylish interiors. It is suitable for the 5 people as they can easily adjust in it. You can book this automobile from 75 to 80 AED per day.

Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla is loved by many people around the world. Many automobile rental companies like RentalcarsUAE offer this amazing vehicle to drive in the UAE. The foreigners, especially from America, love to drive Corolla and it is one of the best-selling cars in the USA. This vehicle is best to suit your budget and style at the same time.

The Toyota corolla interior is comfortable with a competent powertrain. It also has the most stylish design and has a small footprint. So, if you can’t buy it you can hire this car at just 2200 AED per month from any professional car rental company. Go for it if you are in Dubai for a business tour.

Hyundai Accent

Consider renting a Hyundai Accent to get through the busy traffic zones of Al Maktoum or to cross 2 lane roads of Bur Dubai. We are pretty sure that this car by Hyundai won’t let you down. Its powerful engine comes with a 1.5 L engine and this car offers space for 4 people. So consider it if you are on a family vacation.

This vehicle is quite easy to drive even for hours as it runs smoothly on the road. You can rent this automobile in Dubai easily by just paying 70 AED per day. Or, if you want to book it for a week it will cost 450 AED and the monthly rental price cost will be 1350 AED. Make sure to buy it from a reliable and professional rental company.

Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita

Do you want the fastest and thrilling ride on the roads of Dubai? Then Koenigsegg CCRX Trevita is best for you. It is one of the fastest cars as you can travel almost 254 miles in just an hour. That speed limit completely justifies its price. This vehicle is made by a Swedish brand but it hits the Dubai automobiles market just after the launch.

Due to its features, design, and style, it is quite a unique and high-demand automobile. Its name is Trevita because of the unique and advanced technology this brand uses while manufacturing it. The material used in manufacturing is also extra-ordinary. You can rent out this vehicle if your daily rental budget is more than 100 USD.

Ford mustang

If you are more into open and adventurous wheels, you can choose the ford mustang. This car is also high in demand and it is a top-selling car in different states in the USA. This car is also quite famous in the car rental market. These cars are loved by the current generation and teenagers.

This automobile will be somehow costly to rent out but it’s worth it. Also, make sure to rent these wheels between November to February as the weather is quite hot in other months in the UAE.

Ford Explorer SUV

Ford SUV comes with the optimum fuel efficiency and easy to park features and that’s why everyone likes to rent this car for once. You can drive in the UAE easily in this automobile with great ease and comfort. It has a 1.5L engine that is quite difficult to break the speed limit.

Moreover, this SUV is best for road trips on rough and dirty terrains. Book this car for an adventurous trip with your family or friends. This automobile is quite expensive and that’s why it will cost you around 450 AED to hire it for a day.

Hyundai Creta

If you are in Dubai on family vacations, you should rent out a Hyundai Creta. This automobile is also loved by many car lovers because of its unique design and awesome features. The best thing is that this is an SUV and that’s why it is ideal for road trips and exploring the Safari deserts of Dubai.

This car may look big but it is quite easy to handle. It doesn’t only mention the looks but space and comfort. Almost 5 passengers can adjust in it and thanks to its 2.0 L engine and spacious interior. This car is also one of the best options for car lease or rent. If you are considering it on a rental basis, you can easily take it for 100 AED per day or 2000 AED per month from RentalcarsUAE.

Final thoughts

If you are a tourist and looking for valuable wheels, consider the above options. Selecting the right rental automobiles company also matters a lot. We recommend RentalcarsUAE for Dubai car rental solutions because they are offering quality services at the most commendable rates. Also, you don’t have to pay any fee for automobile pick-up and delivery charges. Just choose your favorite model, pay your deposit fee, sign the documents, and you are ready to go.