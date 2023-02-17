Vail Ski Resort’s Expansion Plans: What to Expect in the Coming Years 

Vail Ski Resort has long been one of the premier destinations for skiers and snowboarders worldwide. The resort boasts more than 5,000 acres of skiable terrain, offering endless opportunities for adventure and exploration. Over the years, Vail Ski Resort has undergone several expansion projects to keep up with the growing demand for world-class skiing and snowboarding experiences. In this article, we’ll take a look at Vail Ski Resort’s expansion plans and what visitors can expect in the coming years.

Firstly, Vail Ski Resort’s most recent expansion project was completed in 2019, adding an additional 192 acres of skiable terrain on the Golden Peak side of the mountain. This expansion project also included the addition of three new chairlifts, allowing skiers and snowboarders to access the new terrain with ease. The new terrain offers a mix of beginner, intermediate, and expert runs, making it an excellent addition for all skill levels.

The views from Vail are unparalleled – its snow-covered slopes stretch out toward beautiful 14,000-foot peaks that dot the horizon. The resort’s back bowls also offer plenty of challenges for experienced skiers and snowboarders alike. Plus, with world-class restaurants, luxurious lodging, and lots of activities year-round, there’s something to do for everyone when planning a trip to Vail!

The visitors who come to Vail quickly understand why it has held the title of “the Best Ski Resort in North America” for over 10 years as part of the readers’ choice awards from SKI Magazine. From ski schools for beginners to high-speed quad chairs that take you up some seriously steep terrain, there’s no denying that Vail offers an unforgettable experience for all ability levels.

With the latest expansion, Vail Ski Resort now offers more than 5,300 acres of skiable terrain, making it one of the largest ski resorts in North America.

However, Vail Ski Resort is not stopping there. In the coming years, the resort has several expansion plans in the works to continue improving the guest experience. Here are some of the expansion projects visitors can expect to see in the coming years:

The McCoy Park Expansion

Vail Ski Resort is planning to expand its terrain by 250 acres with the addition of McCoy Park, a new lift-served ski and snowboard park located on the backside of Vail Mountain. The new terrain will offer a mix of intermediate and expert runs, providing skiers and snowboarders with a more secluded and serene skiing experience. McCoy Park will also have a new warming hut, providing visitors with a place to rest and warm up during their skiing adventures.

The Sun Down Bowl Expansion

Vail Ski Resort is planning to expand the Sun Down Bowl, a popular skiing and snowboarding area on the west side of the mountain. The expansion project includes the addition of two new chairlifts, providing visitors with easier access to the new terrain. The Sun Down Bowl expansion will also include the addition of several new intermediate and expert runs, making it an exciting addition for advanced skiers and snowboarders.

The Avanti Express Expansion

Vail Ski Resort is planning to expand the Avanti Express, a high-speed quad chairlift located on the front side of the mountain. The expansion project includes the addition of a new gondola, providing visitors with a more comfortable and efficient ride to the top of the mountain. The new gondola will also provide visitors with panoramic views of the surrounding mountains, making for a breathtaking experience.

The Game Creek Bowl Expansion

Vail Ski Resort is planning to expand the Game Creek Bowl, a beautiful skiing and snowboarding area located on the north side of the mountain. The expansion project includes the addition of several new intermediate and expert runs, making it an exciting addition for advanced skiers and snowboarders. The expansion project also includes the addition of a new high-speed quad chairlift, providing visitors with easier access to the new terrain.

The On-Mountain Dining Expansion

Vail Ski Resort is planning to expand its on-mountain dining options, adding several new restaurants and bars to the mountain. The new dining options will provide visitors with a variety of culinary experiences, ranging from casual dining to fine dining. The expansion project includes the addition of new restaurants on the front side of the mountain, the back side of the mountain, and in the McCoy Park area.

With these expansion projects, Vail Ski Resort is aiming to provide visitors with an unforgettable skiing and snowboarding experience. The expansion projects not only increase the amount of terrain available to skiers and snowboarders but also improve the overall guest experience by adding new lifts, dining options, and amenities. These projects are part of Vail Ski Resort’s commitment to continually investing in the mountain and providing visitors with the best skiing and snowboarding experience possible.

In addition to the expansion projects, Vail Ski Resort is also committed to sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint. The resort has implemented several sustainability initiatives, including using renewable energy, reducing waste, and investing in energy-efficient snowmaking equipment. Vail Ski Resort has also partnered with Protect Our Winters, a nonprofit organization that advocates for climate action, to help raise awareness and take action on climate change.

Overall, Vail Ski Resort’s expansion plans are exciting news for skiers and snowboarders around the world. With the addition of new terrain, lifts, dining options, and sustainability initiatives, Vail Ski Resort is poised to remain a premier destination for years to come. Whether you’re a beginner or an advanced skier or snowboarder, Vail Ski Resort has something to offer for everyone, and the expansion plans only add to the excitement and variety of the mountain. So pack your bags, grab your skis or snowboard, and get ready to experience the best of Vail Ski Resort in the coming years.