5 Best Vacuums For Concrete Floors In 2020

If you are like most people, vacuum cleaning is one of the things you don’t like to do around your house. The reason why many people have issues with this type of cleaning is that the devices we have in our homes are not usually the best when it comes to vacuuming all the needed areas. If you are looking to get a new device for your concrete floors, we have some great news for you! In this 2020 guide, we are going to show you some of the best machines you can find on the market, which will make the whole cleaning process a lot faster and easier.

Bissell CrossWave Wet Dry 1785A

As the name suggests, this model is great for both wet and dry floors, so you can use it no matter if you want to do a deep cleaning of your home or office, or if you want to pick up the water that has spilled all over it. It features great suction power, so it can easily pick up anything that comes in its way.

It is durable, reliable, and light, so anyone can use it without issues. It can be used both on concrete floors and on carpets, plus it offers versatile features and additional operations to make sure the whole space is spotless. The only issue that users have noticed is that it can sometimes leave streaks, so you may want to run it over the same surface twice. Another problem is that it is not the best device for transitions. However, when we compare the price and the features, you can see that this really is one of the best devices you can find on the market.

Oreck Commercial U2000RB1

This is a device perfectly fit for those who don’t want to bother with modern features and are still looking for something that will get the job done perfectly. It is a simple machine, that does a deep clean with just one move. It features 6.500 rotations per minute, and it will clean every floor in your home.

The users choose it because it can easily adjust to any high you may want, it is durable, easy to use, and it is really light. You can maneuver it with ease, and the bag it features is large enough so you don’t have to clean it after every use. The negative thing about it is that you will have to assemble it yourself, and there are no additional attachments that come with it. Nevertheless, it is a great cleaner that can help you keep your home spotless.

Dreame F9 Robot

Users say that this machine is the best one for deep cleaning. As the name suggests, this is not a handheld device, it is a robot that will clean your home and your concrete floors without you worrying about anything.

It features great technology, that will ensure the device will not get stuck anywhere, or miss out on cleaning something. It has eight sensors to detect any obstacles, plus it will never experience a sudden drop. Many house owners have complained about a robot vacuum when it comes to cleaning the second floor because they have to worry about the staircase. With the Dreame F9, you won’t have to think about the device falling down, and you can just sit back and relax while the device does all the cleaning.

The modern design is perfect for any house, and the docking station is small and sleek. The device will automatically go back to the charging station when it is done vacuuming and it will stay there until you program it to sweep the floors again.

Kenmore Elite 31150

When talking about this device, people usually refer to it as the beast. The reason for this is that there is no stain the machine cannot clean, and your floors will look perfect after just one swipe. It offers unique features, and the technology behind it ensures you that you will have this vacuum in your home for decades to come.

It comes with an infrared sensor that will spot any dirt you have on the floor, and if you are a pet owner, then this is the right choice for you. It will easily clean all the fur and hair off your concrete surfaces, and it won’t have any issues deep-cleaning the carpets as well. There are LED lights incorporated in the device, so you can easily notice anything even in dim light. The negative thing about it is that is heavy, but you can look at it as an additional exercise. Because of the weight, it may be a bit difficult to move around and maneuver.

Miele Grey Classic C1

Last but not least, we have another classic model that will get the job done with ease. The C1 is powerful, easy to operate and a durable machine you will love. It features an air-purifying technology, so you won’t have to worry about any dust particles flying around during the cleaning process.

It is extremely lightweight, but with great suction power. You can choose any of the attachments it comes with to make sure every surface is clean, and it can be used on concrete floors, and on carpets. The only issue about this device is that it does not come with wheels, so you may have a bit of trouble moving it around. Nevertheless, it is a great model for any homes, plus the bag it comes with it so big that you will only need to change it once every five to 10 cleanings, depending on the size of your home.

There you have it! Five of the best cleaners on the market for concrete floors. They come with different prices and features, so it is up to you to find the right one for your specific needs. Consider your budget, the size of your home, and the things you want to get done and choose the vacuum that will help you keep your place spotless.