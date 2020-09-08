14 Incredible Uses for Apple Cider Vinegar – 2020 Guide

If you’ve ever googled how to deal with something, chances are you’ve seen ACV mentioned. If you’ve ever asked your grandma what can you use to make this or that better, chances are she said go get some ACV.

Is apple cider vinegar honestly so powerful that it can help in any given situation? Well, to be fair, it probably isn’t, but, there are certainly numerous ways to use it other than making your salad taste better. So, without wasting more of your time, let’s take a look at some of the incredible uses of ACV.

Lowering blood sugar

Including ACV in your diet is said to have helped people that suffer from diabetes control the level of sugar in their blood. Some studies have shown that taking ACV after a carb-heavy meal can reduce sugar levels substantially by improving insulin sensitivity by over 30%. It is important to note that if you’re taking medications for your condition, it’s paramount to discuss with your physician before taking ACV.

Preserving food

As any other vinegar, apple cider vinegar is a great option for food preservation. You can use it for pickling just like any other. How this works is, the vinegar makes the food more acidic and kills bacteria that cause the food to spoil. As you know the pickled food can last a long time before going bad, so this is a great way to use ACV.

Deodorant

ACV is known to be antibacterial in of sorts. Because of this, you can use a mixture of ACV and water to create a deodorant and get rid of bad smells. It could serve you as a replacement for over the counter deodorants if you don’t mind the actual smell of the vinegar.

Mosquito bite remedy

During the summer mosquitos can be such a nuisance. If you try and go to the lake house or just fishing by some water, chances are you’re going to bed with at least a dozen bites. A great way to eliminate the annoying itching is to apply some ACV onto the bite, rub it in a little and leave it for a few minutes to work its magic. It will not prevent future bites, so don’t cover yourself with it, but it will eliminate itching and those giant, red, scratched out bite marks.

Helping with weight loss

When you try to lose weight you might first go through several different methods before actually focusing on your diet and exercising. As far as this claim goes, in short term, it can probably help you feel more full and therefore eat fewer calories, maybe boost your metabolism as you can see if you click here, but overall, it probably isn’t going to help you in any significant way unless you focus on the diet as a whole.

Serves as a cleaning agent

If you mix it with water you may get yourself a cleaning agent. This is once again due to its antibacterial traits. One thing to keep in mind, its nowhere near as powerful as those commercial cleaning products and it will not kill all of the bacteria it comes in contact with.

Facial tonic

It is believed that ACV can help with acne, redness of the skin, some other skin conditions and even keep your skin looking younger. With that being said, what you need to do to create a facial toner is mix about 1/3 of vinegar with 2/3 of water. You could add a few drops of lemon juice to help with the smell and apply to your skin using a cotton pad. If you have sensitive skin you may dilute the mixture even more.

To poach or boil eggs

If you add some vinegar to water in which you boil or poach your eggs, chances are they’re going to turn out better. What happens here is, protein from which the egg white is made of hardens up faster when in an acidic setting. Pay attention not to put too much vinegar when making poached eggs, because you don’t want to change the way the egg tastes.

Washing your food

Instead of only using warm water, you could make a bath for your fruits and veggies and soak them in. This is far more efficient than using just water because some studies have shown that the ACV kills some common bacteria found in food, like E. coli and Salmonella.

Cleaning dentures

It’s becoming obvious that ACV is great for cleaning. Even though there’s no universally accepted best way to clean dentures, it’s always better to use something natural. You wouldn’t want something potentially harmful residing in your mouth for a long time.

Soaking your feet

Mixing ACV with warm water can remove the smell from your feet by eliminating bacteria and fungi that might be residing on your feet after a long day. It’s not a remedy however, more of a pre-emptive measure.

Hair rinse and dandruff treatment

ACV rinse is a very popular method with people with protective hairstyles, such as dreadlocks. Since our skin is always replacing itself, a build-up is a very common problem. Create an equal part solution of vinegar and water, add some baking soda and lemon juice to mask the smell and soak your hair for a few minutes before thoroughly rinsing.

If you have braids or dreadlocks, you can repeat this process until the water is clean. Once again, if your hair is sensitive, you may use more water to dilute the solution. This could also be beneficial is you have dandruff as the acidity of the vinegar also stops the growth of bacteria that may cause it.

Warts remedy

It is claimed and somewhat proven that the ACV can help you get rid of warts. Soaking a cotton ball or a pad and applying it directly onto a wart and leaving it to soak will help you get rid of it in just a few days. Keep in mind that it will also affect the surrounding skin, so try to keep it as localized as possible to prevent potential skin damage.

It is especially effective in treating genital warts and it can help you save a significant amount of money. However, this is not a pain-free process, so if you experience sensations you cannot handle, it is best to stop and rinse with water.

Flea repeller

A mixture of water and ACV will keep your pet flea free. Make the mixture using equal parts and just spray it on your pet.

There are a lot more uses for apple cider vinegar, possibly endless, however, these are the ones that are most frequently mentioned and somewhat proven.