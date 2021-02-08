Is it Worth Buying Used Excavation Machinery in 2021

The heavy machinery industry has been developing over the past few years. Due to pandemics, the progression has slowed down, but this sector still shows great potential. Sales of used equipment are on the rise because of the global situation. In that way, heavy machinery companies try to adapt and, despite everything, make a lot of profit. Buying used equipment and machinery has been a practice for a long time. Most of the heavy machinery comes to Europe from the west. If you are thinking of buying used excavation machinery, you are probably wondering whether if they are worth buying. Several aspects need to be considered to answer this question. You can read more about it below.

In case you often work with excavation machinery, it is logical to start thinking about buying one for yourself instead of renting it every now and then. If this is your situation, we would agree that buying excavation machinery a good way to go. However, although you will probably make the most of it, they are still very expensive machines, so not everyone has a budget for a new one.

In those situations, people start thinking about buying used, second-hand machinery. Used excavation machinery still has to meet many criteria, so it’s kind of a guarantee. However, there are still things to pay attention to, because they can be signs that there is a malfunction. Here’s what you should pay attention to with second-hand machinery.

If the machine generates a lot of smoke during operation

If used excavation machinery creates a lot of smoke while working, it may not come as a surprise to you. But this isn’t something you should ignore. There is a possibility that the machine generates so much smoke because there is a problem with the engine. And if the problem is too big, you may need to change the engine and buy a new one, which can be very pricy.

In some situations, this is very unprofitable, because the engine itself can cost almost as much as the machine. Be sure to test the various functions of the excavation machinery before buying it, check how the engine reacts, and whether there is too much smoke. If this is the case, we suggest that you eliminate the purchase of that machine.

Make sure that the parts of excavation machinery are in good condition

Heavy machinery works in stressful conditions, so all load-bearing parts must be preserved and without cracks. In case these basic elements are damaged in any way, it can lead to failure and additional costs. Before you decide to buy a second-hand machine, check if all load-bearing parts are in a good condition. Paying attention to small details in this situation can be crucial for your future experience with the machinery, the projects you will carry out, and the money you will need to invest in your excavation machinery.

Consider whether spare parts are available

Choosing an old model of excavation machinery can be cheaper, but it also brings with it potential challenges. You can’t find spare parts for some older models. Keep in mind that in this area the situation is not the same as with the cars. You can still easily find parts for old-timers, but that doesn’t mean you will have the same luck with excavation machinery.

Some parts are not longer made, so in case you buy an old model of machine, in the end, you may not be able to find a spare part if something breaks. And after this there is no going back, so you should prevent this from happening. Do your research and collect all necessary information about the excavation machine you plan to buy. Ask if the spare parts are made for it and if they are easily accessible.

What are the benefits of buying used excavation machinery?

Lower price

The main advantage of buying used excavation machinery is its price. Second-hand machinery is much cheaper than new, and if it is in a good condition it can do a great job and be useful to you for years. Sometimes after the first year after the purchase, the excavation machinery has a significantly lower price. If you’re lucky enough, you can get a great deal and buy a machine that is almost new, but it isn’t too expensive.

Cost-effectiveness

Most people when they hear about used heavy machinery immediately think that it is low-quality, but that is not true in many cases. As we mentioned, sometimes after the first year the price of excavation machinery decreases. That means you can get high-quality machinery that is affordable at the same time. If you manage to seize this opportunity, buying heavy machinery will be very profitable.

Practicality

When thinking about whether to take a new or old model of excavation machinery, consider your needs. The new machine will certainly have better fuel efficiency, and it will come with some features that follow the latest technology. But the main question is whether you actually need those functions. In case you are not going to use them, there is no need to spend much more money on a new machine. A used one will also do the trick.

Conclusion

If you are considering buying excavation machinery, you are probably wondering if it is worth taking the one that was used. It is a fact that second-hand machinery still has to meet many criteria, so it doesn’t mean it is low-quality just because it is second-hand.

However, you should check its functions, whether the machine generates a lot of smoke during operation, as well as if there are any cracks on vital parts. In case you see that excavation machinery has excellent performance and a great price, why not buy it. Used machinery in good condition brings with it numerous benefits you can enjoy. And if you maintain it well, it will serve you for many years.