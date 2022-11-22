How To Use Steel Wool For Pest Control – 2022 DIY Guide

The fall season is the time when rodents are looking for a place where they can create nests and stay there during the winter. Keep in mind that if you don’t pay enough attention, they could start reproducing in your basement and other parts of your home. That can lead to many issues. First of all, these small animals are excellent in making holes in walls, especially if there is a crack or a damage that requires a repair.

They can damage the isolation and installations in your home as well, cut cables, and cause a lot of other problems. Also, there are various healthy issues since they can spread diseases. That can be especially harmful for small kids and pets. Therefore, it is crucial to learn how to prevent them from getting inside. If you are already facing this issue, the best option is to call the rodent control professionals.

When it comes to prevention, there are some very important things to know. First of all, keep the walls in good condition so there are no cracks and small holes where these pests could get inside. Also, you should keep your lawn clean and seal the food in bags before throwing them in the trash can since that won’t attract mice. Also, an excellent solution is to include the steel wool in the isolation of walls. Here are some of the main benefits of using this material as a pest prevention.

Why Is It A Perfect Solution?

There is a wide range of products and methods that you can use to get rid of pests. However, a lot of them include hiring other people or spending a lot of money on various products. Also, there is the struggle where you will have to put traps and chemicals that can be risky for your pets and kids as well. On the other side, steel wool is easy to find since it is a common material in the construction industry.

It is important to understand more about the features of this material and how rodents can easily get through other types like bricks and wood. The steel wool is mixed with metal and glass. Therefore, the core feature is that small mice won’t be able to bite its way through the wall or some other area to get inside your home. The reason why they are not able to chew the steel wool is because there are small particles of metal that will cause injuries to them.

Also, it can be a very affordable solution. You won’t need to cover all house with it. The key is to use it on places where rodents might try to get inside. Even if you are already facing an issue with pests inside your home, this is a great way to control them. After closing all wholes where they could get in, you can use some other methods to get rid of those that are already inside.

How To Use It In the Right Way?

As we already mentioned, the key is to close all spots that these small animals could use as an entrance. It can be challenging if you are not aware of the condition of your home. Therefore, it can be a good solution to call an expert to check all parts of your house and determine where you should install the barriers with steel wool. Keep in mind that small cracks in walls and wood are an easy task for rats and mice since they can chew their way inside through these materials. However, that won’t be possible with steel wool.

The crucial part is to focus on all parts of your home with cracks and small gaps, like gutters, gaps around windows, holes in the isolation, air vents, and more. Also, we have to mention that you don’t need to worry about visual features. Once when you place the steel wool in the gap, you can use other materials to cover that place and make it more attractive and suitable with the rest of the same area. For example, you can mix the wool with silicone and then use glue to bind other material over it. That will completely cover the area.

What Are the Main Benefits?

First of all, the main advantage is the fact that you will effectively keep them away from your home, which means that you won’t need to deal with other methods that might require more effort, but also some obstacles and issues. The process of installing the wool is quite simple. If you don’t have any experience, you can always hire someone to quickly install it in the required areas.

Also, if you are planning to do that on your own, be sure to wear gloves since you can cut your hands while holding the steel wool. Moreover, this material is safe, and there are not chemicals and other ingredients that could cause issues to your kids or pets. Furthermore, this is one of the cheapest solutions that is offering long-term benefits.

The Bottom Line

It can be very annoying when you have to deal with pests inside your home, which is the key reason why this material is the best option that you can choose. The point is to determine the right spots where you will install it. Keep in mind that mice can get through very small cracks and easily chew various materials, but that is not the case with steel wool.

On the other side, it won’t help you if there are already pests inside your home. However, you can track them to find where they are getting inside, and then seal that place. After that, you can call the rodent control to solve the problem.

There are other ways to keep them away as well, and you should consider combining different options at once. For instance, avoid storing food leftovers in an open trash can, and keep your lawn clean. You can also install bird feeders, get a pet, and many other things.