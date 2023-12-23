7 Different Ways to Upgrade Your Bathroom – Innovative Ideas for a Trendy Makeover

Upgrades don’t need to break the bank; sometimes, the most impactful changes are affordable yet straightforward.

Create visual intrigue by painting or tiling a feature wall to draw the eye and add visual interest to any room. Add shutters that are easy to maintain and moisture-resistant as window dressing.

Affordable upgrades can still make a big difference! If you’re considering purchasing a new bathroom toilet, check out Full Speed Plumbing’s services for toilets here.

1. Add New Lighting

One of the quickest and easiest ways to transform your bathroom is with new lighting. Switching out ceiling lights or adding sconces are affordable and effective solutions while layering multiple fixtures adds dimension and character. Just be sure to purchase bulbs with high color rendering index ratings for an authentic, natural appearance.

Switch out your bathroom hardware for something with more style – stylish handles and pulls are available in an assortment of materials, finishes, and colors, mimicking beadboard or shiplap design elements. Or, for an instant upgrade at a low cost, replace the builder’s grade mirror with an impressive DIY frame; it will make a noticeable difference to the space!

2. Install Shelving

Add shelves to your bathroom for an easy and cost-effective way to organize toiletries while adding decor flair. Crates painted in farmhouse chic hues make a statement in any bathroom, wood shelves provide plenty of storage for extra small items like hand towels, and double as display areas for pictures or plants.

Over-the-door recessed shelves are another space-saving shelving solution. These recessed shelves can store towels and toiletries while adding style.

Upgrades that won’t break the bank can make an enormous impactful statement in your bathroom, such as installing a new backlit mirror or applying a fresh coat of paint. All these improvements can completely transform its aesthetic while making a significant difference in how it feels when using it every day.

3. Refresh the Floor

One of the easiest yet often forgotten upgrades is a new floor. Replacing an outdated bathroom tile with modern designs can instantly upgrade any room while simplifying cleaning.

If you aren’t quite ready for a full renovation, refresh your current grout with a product that can add just the right touch – think nail polish for tiles. This will not only keep everything tidy and bright, but it can also give the area some color!

Installing a backsplash around your tub is an effective way to revive tiled surfaces. This project is quick and straightforward, which is particularly helpful if you live in an older home with original tiles!

4. Add a Chandelier

Light up your bathroom while adding style. Choose a chandelier to give an airy atmosphere over the tub, or install LED vanity lights to illuminate mirrors with flattering lighting effects. Dimmable bulbs allow you to set an ambiance conducive to relaxation or grooming tasks during nighttime use, respectively.

Beautiful bathroom shelving can help store extra towels, toiletries, and paper products neatly, while updating dated cabinet doors with customized ones can instantly transform their appearance.

Installing a new shower head can bring the spa-like experience home with you, and installing one yourself is one of the easiest DIY upgrades around. If your seat bangs against its frame too often, try a self-closing toilet lid instead to eliminate that noise. Tiling around your tub adds an attractive modern touch and simplifies cleanup.

5. Add a Touch of Greenery

Add some greenery to a shelf in your bathroom to liven it up and brighten the space. Numerous plants thrive in damp environments, including snake plants, bamboo, or ferns – adding plants is sure to bring more life and color into any bathroom space.

Make plants the center of attention in your bathroom by creating a statement wall featuring them. From painting it a bold hue to choosing tiles with texture or patterns, feature walls are an economical way to upgrade your space.

Other quick ways to update your bathroom without spending much money include replacing soft surfaces like towels, rugs, and shower curtains with new ones. Or dress up a window with new blinds or curtains – or give your storage unit an eye-catching makeover by painting it a fun color for an affordable update.

6. Add Art

Hanging artwork in your bathroom can transform it instantly. A gorgeous painting, framed drawing, or large photo will immediately draw the eye and become the focus of attention – just be sure to protect the artwork with a waterproof frame so moisture doesn’t damage its finish!

An affordable way to add a luxurious feel to any bathroom is with a new mirror. Available in various sizes and finishes to meet every style preference, adding one can transform a space and create the illusion that everything has changed instantly.

Installing wall art is an inexpensive and effortless way to upgrade any bathroom. As a general guideline, select pieces that cover at least 2/3 the length of what they’re being hung over (such as towel bars or tubs).

7. Upgrade Your Plumbing

Upgrading the plumbing in your bathroom can yield tremendous benefits, enhancing functionality and overall aesthetic appeal.

One of the most significant benefits of upgrading bathroom plumbing is the increase in your home’s market value. Prospective homebuyers are often attracted to houses with modern, well-functioning plumbing systems, making this a wise investment for future returns.

Upgrading your bathroom’s plumbing can lead to improved efficiency. Modern plumbing fixtures are designed to be eco-friendly, conserving water and reducing energy consumption. This benefits the environment and translates to savings on your utility bills.

Lastly, a plumbing upgrade can enhance functionality and aesthetic appeal. With new fixtures, you can eliminate common issues like low water pressure or constant leaks, leading to a better user experience. In terms of aesthetics, modern plumbing fixtures come in a wide array of designs and finishes, allowing you to add a touch of sophistication to your bathroom decor.