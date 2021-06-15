4 Tips And Tricks For Untangling Chainsaw Chain – 2021 Guide

Have you bought a chainsaw and are ready to attack the wood? Given the price you paid for the new chainsaw, you rightly expect it to serve you well for the next few years. However, a lot will depend on you as well. The way you maintain a chainsaw will also affect its lifespan.

How to choose the right chain for your chain saw?

The chainsaw chain needs to be replaced when cracks are encountered or when the longest part of the cutting part of the tooth is shorter than 4 mm. There are 4 basic characteristics of a chain that are important to know before buying a new one, and they are:

Chain step

The thickness of the leading (inner) tooth

Profile size and cut depth and

Chain length (number of teeth)

The saw chain should contain several chains (minimum – 3) plus 2 tires. After 3 hours of operation, it is recommended to turn the tire. After an additional 3 hours, the assembly is replaced. Such simple rules can significantly extend the life of all elements of chainsaws. And in life, we practically do not follow the recommendations and follow our ideas about expediency.

It is necessary to tighten the chain from time to time. Otherwise, the chain will malfunction and tamper. In case I let it happen though, an untangling chainsaw chain is possible if you are willing to make an effort about it.

Still, it would be a good idea to follow these tips so you don’t have to bother with untangling.

The chain must be properly lubricated

The continuous supply of oil to the chain itself, the guide (sword), and the sprocket is extremely important to prevent excessive wear. Old oil or engine oil must never be used! It is advisable to check and add oil every time you add fuel.

Sharpening the chain

The chain must be properly sharpened because a blunt chain can also be dangerous because it additionally heats the guide and wood. When the saw is not in use, a protective chain cover must be fitted, otherwise, the chain may rust. When sharpening a chain, try to sharpen the most damaged incisors first and then mark them with a marker to know which teeth you have sharpened. When sharpening with a file, count the movements to sharpen each cutting tooth equally.

The depth of the chain cut must be set correctly

Adjustable and shaped depth of cut is very important for performance and safety. Use a sharpening depth measuring tool – a template and a flat file to check and adjust the correct height. The depth of cut should be checked every 3 or 4 sharpenings during normal operation or more frequently during overtime operation.

Guide maintenance

Most guide problems occur with poor chain tension, poor lubrication, or incorrect use techniques. The area most susceptible to wear is on the underside of the guide, where it is most cut.

Turn the guide each time the chain is changed so that it wears evenly. Regularly clean the grooves on the guide and oil supply. Sand the edges on the guide evenly.

Of course, even with regular maintenance, some unpredictable circumstances can occur, and one of them, perhaps the most common, is chain tangling.

If this happens to you, don’t worry, the problem is solvable if you are willing to put in a little effort and take the time to do so. If you haven’t, you always have the option to buy a new one.

Chain condition

Before you start, check the condition of the chain, ie whether the chain is new or old. This is, above all, important for your safety, because if the chain is new, you have to be especially careful because it is sharp and can lead to injury. Therefore, it is safest to wear protective gloves first.

If the chain is old, the use of lubricating oil is recommended to help untangle the chain more easily.

Proper tool

You are unlikely to do this job without the proper tools, so make sure you secure it on time. What you will definitely need is a screwdriver or Allen wrenches, depending on the model of the chainsaw you have. You can click here to learn more about chainsaw chain untangling.

Try to find two opposite loops

The first step in trying to untangle would be to find two opposite loops. After that, you need to put your hands on both loops and pull them down. This very often helps if it is not a more complicated chain tangle.

Make one big loop

If the previous step failed, don’t worry, focus on the next one. Try to find a bigger loop and focus on it. As you do this let the chain hang over your hands.

Now that you have managed to untangle the chain, you need to put it back on the chainsaw and tighten it. Today, many chainsaws have the function of fast chain tensioning, which makes the job much easier. In any case, before you start this part of the job, make sure that the device is disconnected from the power supply. Then release the chain brake by pulling the chain brake lever towards you. The next step is to loosen the wing nut, but without unscrewing it completely, just loosen it a little.

After that, turn the wheel clockwise until it stops by itself, or until the chain is tightened as much as you want. Now it is time again to tighten the wing nut and lay the guide. Gently check that the chain is tight enough. Be sure to wear protective gloves.

The rollers and other parts of your chain are constantly in motion and are therefore subject to wear and the risk of rust and corrosion. It is important to check the chain for signs of wear, as well as to make sure that the chain does not tighten too much. Excessive stretching of the chain can damage the gears. It is always better to replace a chain if it cannot be repaired than to replace gears because gears are much more expensive than a chain.