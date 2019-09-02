Understanding Valium Abuse And Addiction

What is Valium

It is the derivative of benzodiazepine. It is used for the treatment of seizures, alcohol withdrawal, and anxiety. Muscle spasms are also treated with the help of Valium. For some medical procedures, sedation is required, and this medicine helps to produce sedation. The brain and nerves are calmed by this medicine.

The chemical name of Valium is 7-chloro-1,3-dihydro-1-methyl-5-phenyl-2H-1,4-benzodiazepine- 2-one. The color ranges from colorless to light yellow crystalline compound. It is available in 2 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg tablets. The active ingredient of the medicine is Diazepam, and inactive ingredients are corn starch, anhydrous lactose, calcium separate, and pregelatinized starch. Always buy Valium from the best online pharmacy.

The medicine is taken orally with or without food. The dosage of the medicine depends on the medical condition, age, and ability of a person to metabolize the medicine.

About Valium’s Abuse and Addiction

According to the research done by Health2Delivery, it tends to cause addiction in the patients. It is an addictive benzodiazepine with the longer-lasting effects than any other drugs in this class. The addiction to the drug appears when the drug is not being used according to the directions given by the doctor. After some time, the brain of Valium’s abuser does not function normally without the use of Valium. Many people do not realize that they were addicted to the medicine.

If the person uses Valium more than 4 to 6 weeks then it is most likely that person will become addicted to the medicine. The signs of an addiction to it are strong cravings for the drug, continued use despite problems caused by the drug, isolation from family and friends, loss of interest in once enjoyable activities, or ignoring obligations.

The withdrawal symptoms are seen in people who use Valium for a longer period and then stop using it. Its withdrawal can be uncomfortable and dangerous. Many people addicted to Valium then needs the drug to feel normal again. The withdrawal symptoms are agitation, tremors, heart palpitations, high blood pressure, seizures or nausea. The withdrawal symptoms can be avoided by not using the drug for a longer period and before altering the medicine, the dose should be lowered.

There are certain combinations which lead to the overdose of the drug. Valium should not be used with alcohol or opioid drugs. They increase the drowsiness and dizziness in person. The opioid drugs are tramadol, morphine, hydrocodone, or oxycodone.

Due to the fact that it is legal, many people think that it is safe to use and less addictive than street drugs such as cocaine or heroin. Because of this misconception, many people have accidentally overdosed on Valium. The symptoms and signs of overdose are bluish lips, double vision, drowsiness, trouble breathing, weakness, uncoordinated movement.

In 2014, The National Institute on Drug Abuse showed that 4.7 percent of high school seniors used some type of tranquilizer for recreational purposes. 7.4 percent of these students had abused these substances in their lifetime. The access of the drug to the teenagers made easy as they use the prescription of their family or friends.

The addiction to Valium starts in a harmless way. People take it to relax and catch up on their sleep. Gradually person becomes dependent on the drug and increases their dose. Increasing the dose of the medicine without consulting the doctor is termed as abusing the drug. The behavioral and visible effects of the Valium intoxication are similar to alcohol intoxication. The signs and symptoms of abuse are slurred speech, impaired coordination, dilated pupils, changes in appetite, uncharacteristic sadness or irritability, or shaking. The long term side effects of Valium effects are cognition and memory loss.

Due to its wide campaigns and advertising, it became one of the most widely abused drugs of the 20th century. The addictive potential of the drug is neglected because it is prescribed by the doctor. Only a few people are aware of the dangers of the drug. Valium has a tendency to cause convulsions and coma is heavy users.

Precautions to be kept in mind while taking Valium

It causes dizziness and drowsiness so it is advised not to drive after taking Valium. Use of tools and machinery should be avoided after consuming it. Pregnant ladies should not take this medicine as its effects can be passed to the newborn. The breastfeeding mothers should refrain from using it because this medicine has a tendency to be mixed in milk and pass to the baby.

Valium is proved to be very dangerous if used with other central nervous depressants. The other central nervous depressants are alcohol and opioid painkillers. The sedative qualities are increased. This can lead to slow breathing, coma, and even death.

Treatment of Valium Addiction

There are treatment centers which help to mitigate the withdrawal symptoms and decrease the odds of relapse. A person should consult a professional for the treatment. There are different therapies available to fight from the addiction of the drug. These therapies and professionals will help a person to get back the sober life.

The medical treatment includes gradually decreasing the dose of the medicine who use high doses. Switching the patient to another benzodiazepine medication which has potentially less abuse potential and slower onset of action such as chlordiazepoxide (Librium). It helps to mitigate the seizure risks during withdrawal. Changing the medication from Valium to the long-acting barbiturate such as phenobarbital.

Some behavioral interventions also help a person to get away from addiction. The motivational nurturing and interviewing include motivation to end drug use. The communication-based family therapy treats the individual and people in their environment. Family therapy includes significant support to address communication and overall family functioning.

