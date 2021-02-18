4 Things You Need to Know About Unbounce Pricing in 2021

Those who wanted to create effective landing pages for their sites, at one point or another, encountered a website called Unbounce. It is one of the top choices when it comes to landing pages, and the reasons for it are numerous.

But why are so many marketers and bloggers interested in what Unbounce has to offer? Couldn’t you do all of these by yourself, or using any different tool?

In this article, we are going to talk briefly about the Unbounce landing pages and the benefits of choosing Unbounce for this gig, but then, we will provide you with a few tips regarding their pricing plans in 2021 and help you choose the best one for you.

What are Landing Pages and Why Unbounce?

If you don’t know what landing pages are, then you probably don’t need one at the moment. However, you should educate yourself and we are briefly going to define it and tell you why you should consider one in the future.

A landing page is a standalone page, unlike your website. This is where you customers come when they click on the link and more often than not, a landing page has a specific goal. Usually, that goal involves a call to action of some sort.

How does this help you? It increases the conversion rate and it gives clear structure to your clients, as you lead them to what they want and to what you aim to accomplish. In the sales funnel, a landing page falls somewhere in the middle, leading towards the end of the spectrum.

That’s clear, right?

Now that you know that, it is time to see what separates Unbounce from the other builders before we go across their pricing for 2021.

Other than building landing pages and thus keep your clients longer on your site and increase a conversion rate, this builder allows anyone to create an effective landing page. You don’t have to be a developer, and you will save a lot of time.

Sure, that costs money, but you will have what you want briefly and it will be a top-notch landing page. What else can you ask for?

And now, to the jist of it – the pricing! What should you know about the Unbounce pricing plan for 2021? Let’s dive in:

New Packages – New Opportunities

There are some changes compared to the previous year and if you worked with them before, you should know that things are no longer the same.

If you go to the Unbounce website, you will discover that they removed their packages which included Essential, Premium and Enterprise plans and added:

Launch

Optimize

Accelerate

Scale

The four packages are similar to one extent – they all have unlimited landing pages, and unlimited pop ups and sticky bars. But every other segment is different and to find more details on each, visit Highimpactdesigner. They give us a beautiful explanation on each of the package and what it offers.

Meanwhile, we will give you some other things that you should know when you are choosing a pricing plan.

Consider your Scale and What You Want to Achieve

Each of the packages comes with a different number of domains it can connect to. The top tier package is the most expensive with $300 per month, but you can use it for up to 15 different domains.

Also, generally speaking, as you climb up the ladder, you will be attracting more and more visitors and and have more conversions thanks to these landing pages.

With that cleared out, you need to know where you stand, so that you know which packing to choose. The best way to do is so is look at your website statistics and determine the number of visitors you have on each site/page. Also, you know how many domains are in your ownership and therefore, it shouldn’t be too difficult to select the right package.

You don’t want to go immediately for the most expensive one. It is all about scale here. If this is your first time doing it, even if you have multiple domains and a lot of visit, we suggest you go for the entry-level package and work your way up.

You can cancel any time and make a switch

While Unbounce has some all-year-round offers with great discounts, they charge monthly. This is a great way to go about it both for the clients and the builder.

If you think that you’ve made a mistake, or you found out that you’re not getting the desired results, you can cancel your subscription anytime and switch to another one, or don’t switch at all.

This freedom allows you to experiment and see what’s best for you and whether it pays off for you to have the landing pages or not. In case you decide to cancel it, they will stop charging it at the next renewable date and you will no longer have access to their services.

Speaking of discounts…

Another thing you should know about pricing is that Unbounce does offer some discounts to their clients. In case you register directly on their website and choose to be charged annually, you can get up to 10%, but there are some other ways to get even more.

In case you visit some of the Unbounce partner sites such as the one we mentioned before and which dissects each package to its core, you can get up to 20%, which is a significant reduction.

Conclusion

Unbounce changed its pricing for 2021 and they now offer more options than they did before. While some of these may be hard to get used to for older customers, the new pricing tier looks quite clean and there’s a bit for everyone.

If you are a first-timer, go for the least expensive option and utilize the power of landing pages! A two-week free trial period enough for you to realize whether to continue using this service. Best of luck!