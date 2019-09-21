UEFA Champions League – The Best Online Betting Tips 2019

The UEFA Champions League is back, and that means that we can all sit back and enjoy the heavyweights battle it out for the title of who is going to be the best.

It’s going to be a long road before the final in Istanbul, as Gameweek 1 already took place, at the time of writing. It’s exciting times and that’s why we’re going to give you our best betting tips for this year’s Champions League season.

Who Are the Favorites? Who Is Going to Win?

Liverpool

For starters, Liverpool goes in as the competition’s defenders, having won it last season against Tottenham. Liverpool is one of the most in-form teams at the moment, having played 5 and won 5 in their domestic league and sitting 5 points above the champions, Manchester City.

However, Liverpool lost their opening game; a trip to Naples saw them losing 2-0 to Napoli, a game which flattered the home side. Liverpool is no doubt one of the favorites for winning this year’s Champions League and bookies have them at 13/2.

Manchester City

Manchester City is no doubt the favorites for winning the competition, as critics are starting to get on Pep Guardiola’s back for a poor display in previous years. The Spaniard hasn’t won the competition since the 2010/2011 season after Barcelona beat Manchester United 3-1 at Wembley Stadium. But is the CL something that Guardiola has on his mind? They are currently 5 points behind the leaders, Liverpool, and they are in a defensive crisis. They overcome Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 away from home in the opening game, and experts have them favorite for the competition with odds of 7/2, according to UFA888.

Barcelona

Barcelona ended last season with a disappointment, having lost a 3-0 lead against Liverpool and losing the Copa Del Rey final against Valencia in the space of one week. Messi and the guys are desperate for a Champions League win, but the triumph solely depends on Messi and Messi alone. In the league, however, Barcelona sits at 5th place 3 points behind the leaders Sevilla, having won 2 drawn 1 and lost 1. They also drew their opening away game with Borrusia Dortmund, having escaped a penalty scarce which was missed by Marco Reus. The bookies have them second favorites for winning the ultimate competition, but as we mentioned earlier, a potential triumph rests only on the shoulders of Lionel Messi.

Who Will Win Their Groups?

Coming into the group stages, we can certainly make a case for one or two outside predictions.

Group A: PSG, Real Madrid, Club Brugge, Galatasaray.

Potential Winners: PSG 1st, Real Madrid 2nd, and Galatasaray Europa League.

Group B: Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, Olympiacos, Red Star Belgrade.

Potential Winners: Bayern Munich 1st, Tottenham 2nd, and Olympiacos Europa League.

Group C: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Atalanta.

Potential Group Winners: Manchester City 1st, Atalanta 2nd, Shakhtar Donetsk Europa League/

Group D: Juventus, Altetico Madrid, Bayer Leverkuze, Lokomotiv Moscow.

Potential Winners: Juventus 1st, Atletico Madrid 2nd, Lokomotiv Moscow Europa League.

Group E: Liverpool, Napoli, Red Bull Salzburg, Genk

Potential Winners: Liverpool 1st, Napoli 2nd, Red Bull Salzburg Europa League.

Group F: Barcelona, Borrusia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Slavia Prague.

Potential Winners: Barcelona 1st, Borrusia Dortmund 2nd, Inter Milan Europa League.

Group G: Zenit Saint Petersburg, Benfica, Lyon, RB Leipzig.

Potential Winners: RB Leipzig 1st, Zenit Saint Petersburg 2nd, Lyon Europa League.

Group G: Chelsea, Ajax, Valencia, Lille.

Potential Winners: Ajax 1st, Chelsea 2nd, Valencia Europa League.