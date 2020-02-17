U.N. Jefferson – Upcoming Band From Toronto

U.N. Jefferson is a band from Toronto that is hard to miss. If you hear it for a minute, you can be sure that the beat will get stuck with you. These guys are energetic and with such an incredible flow of enthusiasm, they capture the attention of everyone in the room. They are best known for the singles “Testify” and “Shine on me”. The band has nine members and it is led by a singer Ajay Massey who also writes the songs for the band.

Their Energy is like a Storm

This is literally the case. You can be sure that no one can stay seated when these guys are playing. They are like a thunderstorm that makes you laugh and jump of joy. Their live performances are dynamic and full of life. It is something that it’s hard to see these days. This is probably the reason why they are so popular.

Their music is fueled by the soul elements, as well as Funk and R&B. It’s such a unique mix that it deserves to be heard by the masses. The frontman is charismatic, optimistic and so joyful young man that makes this incredible band together with eight other band members.

“Shine on me” is a song that we can all relate to.

“There’s no telling where it’s gonna go

Or when it’s gonna end

If I stumble, If I fall, yeah

You come around

And I get back up again”

The song has also some elements of gospel and the beat is contagious. It is like listening to our own heart beating, and it just keeps us moving. The audience is thrilled for having a chance to hear the incredible music these guys are making. In the days when it’s too much things to handle, listening to the song brings the faith in life and happiness, and brings such an amazing flow of optimism that it is hard to stay down.

The video for “Shine on me” is very simple and it shows the band playing together with a lead singer in front, and the entire video resembles very much the gospel and the way they dance. It is certainly something very simple, but also engaging and heartwarming.

It is very familiar, but it also looks modern and polished, with good looking young people dressed up, feeling good and happy. It is about the support we all need when we feel far from best. They all gathered around the lead singer while he’s singing

“When I just don’t understand won’t you let it come shine on me

When I can’t be a better man won’t you let it come shine on me

When the days try to knock me down won’t you let it come shine on me

When I walk on shaky ground just let it come shine on me”

The videos for the songs they make are best known for being so captivating and fun, that you don’t want to blink until you see it all. “Testify” video shows the frontman dancing on the street and then along the hallways and we simply want to follow him whenever he goes.

He feels good, he is dancing and lyrics keep the viewers mesmerized “I got this feeling in my bones, I can feel it in my soul. If you with me then you know that you gonna believe. Yeah, there’s something going on, I can feel it getting strong, let me know if you feel me.” If you wish to find out more about this amazing band, click here www.unjefferson.com

Even though their music has roots in the vintage sounds of the Wilson Pickett, The Temptations and James Brown, they have made a completely new genre that feels like it’s out of this world, but at the same time it is so familiar, genuine and down to earth. It makes us move and feel the hearts beating around as, all directed towards making this amazing energy that captures the attention of everyone.

The great description about their music, if you don’t like to get into details about the genres and you simply don’t understand the types, would be that it simply feels good. If it feels good, than it is the best music genre there is. The live shows are uplifting, exciting, upbeat and high energy, which all makes one interesting show to see and to feel that all of us are part of the universe.

This is a band that deserves to be heard and it’s definitely the band everyone loves to listen. It captures the hearts of everyone after just a few beats. These young people are amazing, positive and optimistic, which is certainly something we need more of these days. Their live shows are inimitable and the crowds love them!

Standing still when these guys are playing is simply not possible. You will feel the beat in your bones, just as Ajay does. They have a way of including everyone around them in this crazy beat that consumes them and if you hear them your will start to move even before you realize it.

The intention of the band was to create music that people could relate to and feel, but also to make everyone dance, and this is exactly what they did. They are also hardworking people who live by the motto “don’t settle and work hard”.

This explains their enthusiasm and the willingness to work until they strike the right beat. We can definitely say that their success didn’t happen by accident, they are valuable, hardworking and inspiring young people who keep striving to reach more and more people.

Their live shows can sometimes be intimate, when they play acoustically, but it is equally good and engaging. One of the reasons why their music is so good it’s because they live by what they preach. They believe that soul music is completely real and it is probably the reason why so many people appreciate what they do and how they do it.