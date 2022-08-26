Discover the Types of Invisible Orthodontics and Their Characteristics

It is very common to see young people with braces. However, many adults know that it is never too late to align their teeth and opt for a more discreet and aesthetic orthodontic treatment. Today there are many advanced methods, such as the Impress clear aligners treatment, which perfectly meet the needs of both adults and young people.

You should know that traditional braces are very effective, but they are not the only solution for a radiant smile. Clear aligners are an excellent alternative, which have numerous advantages and achieve the same results as conventional braces, but in an invisible way.

In this article you will find out what invisible orthodontics is, what types currently exist and the advantages of clear aligners.

What is invisible orthodontics?

Orthodontic treatments are carried out in a clinic and are used to gradually correct the position of your teeth so that they end up in the correct position, always taking into account both the aesthetic and functional aspects.

Invisible orthodontics is orthodontics that allows your teeth to be aligned without the braces or the mechanism that positions them correctly being visible. Invisible orthodontics aims to improve the health and aesthetics of the patient’s smile in a discreet way. It is a type of orthodontics that goes unnoticed by others, as it is usually transparent, as in the case of Impress clear aligners.

It includes all those orthodontic treatments whose main objective is to be discreet.

Types of invisible orthodontics

The truth is that there is no single type of invisible orthodontics, but rather there are different options for aligning your teeth with little or no visible system. Although clear aligners are the most popular and well-known method among the population at the moment, they are not the only effective method. The types of invisible orthodontics that exist are as follows:

1. Lingual orthodontics

This technique is very similar to traditional orthodontics, known as braces, with the difference that they are placed on the inside of the teeth and are thinner. It is capable of correcting the same problems of malocclusion, overbite, crooked or open bite, gaps between teeth, crowding… In addition to the aesthetic fact that, as it is on the inside of the teeth, other people cannot see it with the naked eye, it has many added advantages. One of these advantages is that dental hygiene is easier to carry out, there is no risk of damaging the dental enamel on the front of the teeth and the saliva itself continuously cleans the appliance itself, while increasing its concentration, which also generates an increase in its antibacterial action.

2. Impress clear aligners

It is the most advanced and studied orthodontic technique. Market leader. Among the types of invisible orthodontics, it is the one with the most experience at present. It is a removable treatment in which splints made of completely transparent plastic materials are used to place the teeth in the position they should occupy, which are changed every two weeks. As it is a removable treatment, the splints can be removed to eat or to brush your teeth, but they must be worn for at least 22 hours a day.

One of the advantages that stands out is the convenience of being able to take it off and keep it in the box when you go to eat or drink soft drinks, brush your teeth, this is a point that plays in favour of the clear aligners if you are thinking of wearing invisible orthodontic treatment, another of the benefits would undoubtedly be their invisibility to the people around you as you can smile without fear of your braces being seen or having a piece of food between your braces, how embarrassing is that? Well this is over now and you no longer have to worry about it. You can visit their website smile2impress.com for more information.

3. Sapphire braces

A type of invisible orthodontics with a lower level of invisibility, sapphire brackets can be seen with the naked eye, but are more concealable than metal brackets, making them practically invisible. Sapphire, known for its hardness, prevents brackets from wearing out and makes them very strong. With proper care, braces are unlikely to break.

4. Advantages of clear aligners

As you can imagine, there are many advantages of clear aligners. Among the most important are:

Each clear aligner is custom-designed for each individual patient. To do this, a study is carried out beforehand, resulting in a 3D model of the mouth with which we will simulate the patient’s final situation. In this way, the patient will know the result of his or her teeth before undergoing treatment.

This type of invisible appliance is perfectly removable. It can be removed for meals and brushing, which allows for better oral hygiene.

There are no limitations as to the type of meals, as there are no emergencies due to breakage or detachment. Although the orthodontist’s instructions must be followed as there are certain risks that must be avoided.

It is a practically transparent and undetectable orthodontic appliance. You will never regret choosing this option.

The risk of caries is very low due to its ease of hygiene as it is a removable orthodontic.

Clinic check-ups are less frequent, although whenever you have a problem, you can come to the clinic.

They are not painful, they simply cause slight discomfort when changing the splints every two weeks because the teeth make micro-movements until they are in the right place.

Choosing the type of orthodontics depends on many factors such as the initial state of the teeth or the problem presented by the patient, as well as the patient’s preferences and motivations is also an important issue to take into account in the diagnosis, treatment plan and personalised budget for treatment.

The options for orthodontic treatment are multiple, from the most traditional, to the new and advanced such as clear braces, both of which are very effective options. Although it may seem only a question of aesthetics, the truth is that orthodontics also has a lot to do with our health and wellbeing.