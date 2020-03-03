What Types of Free Bonuses do Sportsbooks Offer in 2020

There are several reasons why online sports betting has enjoyed a burgeoning sense of popularity. Not only do these platforms offer a host of customized settings, but they can now be accessed with mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. Still, we need to keep in mind that other factors continue to attract such novices and professionals.

These often come in the form of unique bonus packages that can be leveraged when the time is right. Before you commit to a specific provider, it is a good idea to fully appreciate what the most common rewards entail, as well as if any terms need to be met in advance. Let’s briefly examine two bonuses so that you can make an informed decision.

A Quick Look at Free Bet Bonuses

More and more bookmakers offer different bonuses to attract more people and to reward existing players for their loyalty. The simplest type of gift, which is provided by the majority of online sports betting portals, is known as a free bet bonus. A free bet bonus makes it possible for players to make a no-obligation wager of a predetermined amount. Click here to find out which are the best betting sites with these bonuses.

However, we should keep in mind that a handful of caveats may also be present. The amount of the possible wager is generally relatively low. While it can still be considered a form of “free money,” you might also be required to add a specific amount of funds to your account before any winnings can be claimed. That is why you should carefully examine the associated terms and conditions before making a final decision.

The Notion of a Win-Win Bet

That is a lesser-known rewards package, and yet, it can prove to be just as financially beneficial. Sometimes referred to as a money-back bonus, a win-win bet is an excellent way to hedge your risks. While the exact mechanics may differ between providers, the essence of a win-win lottery is that you are provided with a certain amount of money that can be used towards a wager. If the bet wins, you can keep the rewards. If you lose, the initial deposit is returned to your account. Win-win bets may be offered within the initial registration, or they can be used within a VIP program as a way to thank you for your continued loyalty. Either way, these tactics can represent powerful tools within your arsenal.

Some other possible bonuses include one-time matched deposit rewards and promotions associated with an upcoming event. These bonuses will change over time, and it is always wise to keep abreast of what the website has in store. While there may be some stipulations attached to these and other programs, they are nonetheless lucrative ways to enhance your profit margins and to mitigate any possible risks. As the number of sports betting portals continues to increase, it is perfectly logical to assume that these and other bonuses will become even more prevalent.

Are there any other bonuses or free bets when depositing?

Today, many bookmakers offer free bonuses to their users. These bonuses can be obtained simply by registering, without making a deposit, or by the player’s loyalty over time. The rewards for newly registered players imply activating their account and offering them a bonus of between 5 and 15 euros so that the user can try the product, opt for making a deposit and start betting. When it comes to players who want to thank their loyalty for having played for a while, you can offer more valuable bonuses. These bonuses are always provided based on the player’s activity during the reference time.

Free bets with deposit and wagering requirements

When it comes to welcome bonuses from bookmakers, with some of them, you can get up to € 100 in free points. To do this, you must open an account and place a € 10 bet in different markets, at 1.5 or higher odds. For every five investments of € 10, you will receive a € 20 bonus. There is also a possibility of opening an account and entering a minimum of € 5. That way, you will receive a bonus of 100% of the amount deposited up to € 50. You need to request the offer within seven days from your registration and do not forget to check the terms and conditions.

Other bookmakers also enhance the activity of their users through welcome bonuses. Thus, once you register, you must place your first bet to get up to € 300 to bet on sports betting. This bonus is divided into two parts, and you should look them up in the terms and conditions. Some offer several promotions that you can combine to increase profits, but their welcome offer focuses on € 10 plus 35 free spins on a slot machine. To do this, you have to deposit within seven days of your registration.

What bookmakers offer weekly promotions?

All bookmakers offer promotions on an ongoing basis to encourage you to bet throughout the season. The welcome bonus is the most frequent one. Although it depends on each house, it is usually subject to the realization of a first bet to encourage users to bet instantly. As we have seen, these bonuses can even double the amount you enter when you register at the bookmaker. However, these types of gifts are not the only way that bookmakers use to encourage users to bet throughout the season. You won’t be able to receive a welcome bonus again once you have registered.

That is why bookmakers usually offer their users promotional codes with which you can obtain an additional amount in their account. These codes are generally subject to the entry of an initial amount and the placing of a bet. Also, there are incentives in individual events, such as the offer of special fees related to specific matches or special promotions in single championships such as a World Cup or a Eurocup. Another type of advertisement that has become fashionable is travel raffles or VIP tickets for important events. The latter is usually more subject to user loyalty, the former being more common to incentivize the sleeping bettor.

Bookmakers alternatives

Some bookmakers offer the possibility of organizing online tournaments between different users, as is done in online casinos and gambling games. The operators choose the sport. Also, a prize is offered to the winner of the contest, which could be in the form of real money, or in a free bet format that you can bet for free on the designated sport. Deposit conditions and minimum fees must always be met. That is, without a doubt, a different way to bet your money and make a profit, since you can share your gaming experience with other players.

There is also a different modality of tournaments. That’s where a confrontation occurs between the betting house and the bettor. The competition between users allows knowing the bettor’s position at all times, which enables the player to redefine the strategy to risk more or less, as it suits him. When finishing the sporting event of the tournament, the user who is in the first position of the classification takes the prize. As you can see, this is a different alternative to the traditional bet, since it allows you to add more excitement to sporting events in a similar way to live to bet.