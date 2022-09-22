What’s So Special about Turkish Towels

If you’ve ever been to Turkey, chances are you’ve come across a Turkish towel. They are probably the most ubiquitous piece of retail in the country, and for good reason: they’re incredibly versatile and comfortable. What’s not to love about a piece of cloth that can be used for drying off after a swim in the pool, wiping down tables after a meal, or just taking the edge off of your sweaty workout?

There are many different types of towels and each has its own benefits. They come in a variety of materials, including cotton, linen, rayon, hemp, and bamboo. Some of them are made from recycled materials. They can also be customized with different patterns or colors.

What are they made of?

They are made of cotton and linen. This makes them a bit thicker and softer than other towels. They also have a design on one side that is created with a special technique.

Turkish towels are much thinner and lighter than typical ones, which means fewer materials are used in their production. They dry more quickly after use, so they don’t have a lingering smell.

Turkish cotton is known for being very durable and strong. Because of its unique makeup, it can even become more absorbent over time. Turkish cotton towels are also longer lasting than most other materials on the market, check here to see a variety of choices.

History of Turkish Towels

They are said to have originated in the Middle East and were brought over to Ottoman Turkey. There is some debate as to whether or not they were actually invented in Turkey, but they are generally accepted as such. The traditional design of these items is a rectangular piece of cloth that is folded in half so that the two long sides are equal in length. The middle of the towel is then folded in half, creating a triangle. Finally, the bottom edge of the triangle is folded up so that it forms a point. They became very popular very quickly, and by 1853, there were already over 100 different types available for sale. Today there are over 1,000 different types of towels on the market, and they’re still one of the most popular types in the world.

One reason why they are so popular is that they’re incredibly absorbent. They can hold a lot of water, which is great if you need to dry your clothes quickly after washing them. Additionally, they are also soft and comfortable to touch. This makes them perfect for using when you’re trying to get rid of sweat or moisture from your skin.

What are the Different Types of Turkish Towels?

Depending on the type of Turkish towel, they can be made of different materials, including cotton, wool, or cashmere. Here are the different types of these products:

– Cotton Turkish towels are the most common type and are made of 100% cotton. They are light and soft and are perfect for everyday use when bathing.

– Wool Turkish towels are made of 100% wool and are heavier than cotton ones. They are excellent for drying off wet surfaces or for keeping you warm on cold days, but can be a little harder on the skin.

– Cashmere Turkish towels are the most luxurious type and are made of 100% cashmere fibers. They are extremely soft and luxurious and are best used for more special occasions or for taking a bath.

How to Make a Turkish Towel

Usually, you wouldn’t make your own bathroom accessories. Most of us lack the skill and patience. Besides, there are so many shops available now, and buying towels is a lot easier, not to mention, faster. If, however, you would like to try making one yourself, Here’s how to do it:

Start by measuring the desired length of towel you want. For a bath wipe, aim for about 18 inches long. When making one for your hands, you’ll need less than half of that length. As for bed sheet towels, go for about 26 inches long. Cut the fabric to your desired length using a sharp knife or scissors. Make sure that the edges of the material are neatly trimmed so that they meet in the middle of the towel strip. Next, fold the bottom half of the strip up towards the top half of the strip. Then, fold both ends of the folded strip up so that they meet in the middle of the top half of the strip. Finally, tuck them under so that they’re hidden from view. Repeat these steps to create as many Turkish towels as you need. Be sure to store your newly made towels in an airtight container so that they remain soft and absorbent.

What to do with After You Use It

Towels are an item that is used every day, and probably more than once since we use them to wipe our body, hands, face, and for so many other purposes.. And what do you do with it after? Here are a few tips:

Hang it up to air-dry: This is probably the most common thing to do. After using it, simply hang it up to dry and it’ll be ready for the next time you need it. Use it as a cloth napkin: If you’re having a quick meal at home and don’t have any other napkins, use your Turkish towel as one! Just soak it in water for a few minutes after using it, and you’ll be fine. Make a dust cloth: Instead of just letting old towels pile up, make yourself a dust cloth out of them! Simply wet the fabric and wring out the excess water. Then, use it to clean all of those hard-to-reach areas in your house.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a towel that is both stylish and environmentally friendly, then you should consider buying a Turkish product. They are made from an extremely high-quality cotton blend and have a very thin weave, which makes them incredibly soft to the touch. These towels are perfect for wiping down surfaces or drying off your body as well as your face and hands.