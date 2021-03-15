Most Trusted & Verified Casinos in Japan 2021

Today new gambling services appear on the network regularly in 2021, but some of them are not trustworthy at all. These are the so-called rogue sites that are usually owned by scammers. They distribute online casinos on the Internet with one goal — to deceive their customers, to pocket their funds and fade away. Therefore, it is important to know how to define a reliable casino website for fair and safe gameplay.

According to the independent expert opinion of QYTO.JP, the Japanese casino market only starts to develop and grow in popularity. This is explained by the prohibition of online gambling in the country of the rising sun. Anyway, players from Japan still use some trusted international casinos that have a decent reputation. This article is created for professionals and neophytes in the casino industry to help them find a nice place for playing slots, reveal the ups and downs of modern casinos for Japanese users, and other necessary points regarding safe online casino gambling.

How to Choose a Proper Gambling Site?

Experienced gamblers already have their favorite gambling site to play, but how can a beginner figure out an honest online casino among the variety of operators accepting Asian players. This is a big deal because each operator offers generous bonuses for registration and first deposits. Therefore, to determine the most reliable casinos on the Internet, players need to pay attention to these factors:

Licensing by Regulators. An official license protects users from fraud and deception by the administration. In the gambling market, European and British certificates are more appreciated among experienced gamblers;

An official license protects users from fraud and deception by the administration. In the gambling market, European and British certificates are more appreciated among experienced gamblers; Casino’s Lifespan & Reputation. Consider the lifetime of a gambling operator. Sometimes new sites cannot get into the ratings, because they have not managed to gain a positive reputation yet;

Consider the lifetime of a gambling operator. Sometimes new sites cannot get into the ratings, because they have not managed to gain a positive reputation yet; Loyal Bonus Policy. While choosing a casino, a customer must pay special attention to bonuses and promos (welcome bonuses for new users, some daily promos, etc). Many clubs offer a decent amount of no deposit bonus. Accepting such conditions, it will be quite difficult to wager a bonus. Moreover, in unreliable casinos, slots can be simply hacked. This fact makes it difficult to get a win. It is often completely impossible.

While choosing a casino, a customer must pay special attention to bonuses and promos (welcome bonuses for new users, some daily promos, etc). Many clubs offer a decent amount of no deposit bonus. Accepting such conditions, it will be quite difficult to wager a bonus. Moreover, in unreliable casinos, slots can be simply hacked. This fact makes it difficult to get a win. It is often completely impossible. Licensed Slots & Table Games. A wide selection of games from top developers indicates that operators provide checked and certified gaming software. Most casinos show a confirmation of passed independent checks on the main page of their sites. Everyone may evaluate this information to be sure the software is safe and secure. Due to the help of independent auditors as eCOGRA, for ex., the protection of financial transactions and the guarantee of safe payments are approved;

A wide selection of games from top developers indicates that operators provide checked and certified gaming software. Most casinos show a confirmation of passed independent checks on the main page of their sites. Everyone may evaluate this information to be sure the software is safe and secure. Due to the help of independent auditors as eCOGRA, for ex., the protection of financial transactions and the guarantee of safe payments are approved; Free Games. It is better to test any slot in demo mode to easily distinguish high-quality software and examine the rules of slots before playing for real money;

It is better to test any slot in demo mode to easily distinguish high-quality software and examine the rules of slots before playing for real money; Other players’ reviews. Many reliable casinos constantly monitor their information and reviews. When negative opinions appear, they try to understand the situation and resolve it. The administration is not indifferent to the needs of its clients.

Every player must know the administration of trusted gambling sites also tries to protect themselves from fraudulent activities. Therefore, everyone has to carefully learn the rules of the user agreement, not create double accounts, and not try to change the settings of the slots. Otherwise, an operator blocks a suspicious player’s account without a refund of the funds remaining on the balance.

Top 3 Trusted Casinos Accepting Japanese Players

When choosing a decent site for the game, we recommend giving preference to licensed sites. Their advantage is the increased security of payments, as well as the protection of users from illegal actions of frauds. Official quality certificates also confirm a casino site uses verified and trusted software. Based on the analysis of gambling sites that accept users from Japan, we have highlighted a list of the most reliable gambling casinos with great payouts and terms of use. Go ahead and explore them:

#1 — Lucky Niki

The casino website is made in the style of cartoons of the anime genre and supports two languages Japanese and English. Lucky Niki already has licenses from England, Denmark, and Malta authorities. The site provides more than 600 video slots for playing online. In addition to it, table games from NextGen and GVG are available in the Live Casino section. The operator also presents iGaming software from WMS, Novomatic, Evolution, NetEnt, Microgaming, and other industry leaders. Deposits and withdrawals can be made via cryptocurrency or conventional payment options.

#2 — Bitcasino.io

The casino has a license from Curacao eGaming Authority that approves the legal activity of Bitcasino provider. The game software of the operator is developed by Microgaming, NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, Betsoft, Play’n GO, etc. Over 100 games including popular 3D slots, roulette, baccarat, video poker, blackjack are available on the website.

If you start to use its gaming service, be sure the security of transactions is approved by the SSL-encryption system. Among payment systems, customers can pick crypto methods such as Bitcoins, Litecoin, Ethereum which offer the anonymity of personal data and exclude third-party interference. Payment options for fiat money are also presented — Visa, Neteller, Skrill, and others.

#3 — BitStarz

This operator is considered a modern cryptocurrency website with an amazing selection of slots and big money rewards. There are over 900 games available on Bitstarz at the moment. The games were created by top-rated developers such as Thunderkick, Endorphina, iSoftBet, NextGen Gaming, NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, and several other companies. All the games can be launched from tablets or smartphones on Android, iOS, Windows Mobile, and other OS. Due to the popularity of cryptocurrencies, the operator added the ability to deposit with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and a number of other cryptocurrencies. Licensed by Curacao authority.

How to Avoid Rogue Casinos on the Internet?

Here is the list of the main features that differ a fraud gambling website from a fair casino. We recommend checking them out now:

Refusal to pay without telling the reason.

Upon receipt of the jackpot, the winning amount cannot be withdrawn, on the contrary, according to the conditions, they will be asked to make another deposit.

They use no deposit bonuses that cannot be wagered.

They can provide a wide range of entertainment, but all of them will be hacked.

To play safely, you had better choose only trusted, reliable resources with certificates, licenses, and other confirmation. We understand that it seems frightening and difficult to do. However, we believe our tips and recommendations will lead every player from Japan to responsible and fair gameplay that delivers joy and unforgettable emotions.