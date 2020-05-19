Tristan Thompson Files A Suit Against Kimberly Alexander , “Billie Jean” Style

Tristan Thompson has filed a lawsuit against model Kimberly Alexander for her paternity claims against him.

“Page Six” got ahold of the defamation suit in which Thompson claims Alexander “is a wannabe social media influencer and pornographic model/performer who is so desperate to achieve her fifteen minutes of fame that she recently fabricated a false claim that NBA star/Cleveland Cavaliers center/power forward Thompson is the father of her nearly five-year-old son”.

Marty Singer, Thompson’s lawyer, contends that the results of Thompson’s recent DNA test conclusively determined Alexander’s child is not Thompson’s.

“Alexander has persisted in publicly proclaiming that Thompson is her child’s father and she has maliciously accused Thompson of being a deadbeat dad, ‘neglecting’ and failing to take financial responsibility for the child since birth. To quote Michael Jackson ‘the kid is not [his] son'”.

Alexander also claims that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson somehow tampered with the results of the first paternity test.

Thompson is seeking damages and court costs.