Trina Stirs Up An Outrage By Calling Protestors “Animals”

Mary McFarren
Image source: Jooinn

Trina is on the wrong side of the protests, referring to the people fighting for basic human rights for people of color as “animals” on her radio show with Trick Daddy. After this, it looks like a lot of people will stop supporting her after she made comments that did not sit well with Black Twitter.

Image source: Celebrity Photos

Discussing the current protests, Trina allegedly suggested that the curfews should start earlier in Atlanta so that stores owned by her friends could be protected. She also reportedly referred to the protestors as “animals”.

The self-proclaimed “Baddest B***h” is facing tons of backlash on social media but, regardless, she does not appear to be bothered. She fired back with a couple of messages of her own this morning.

