How Often Should You Trim Your Trees? – Guide 2022

Tree maintenance is an essential part of gardening, but also of maintaining land in general. Trees are essential and deserve to be treated with respect, even during their removal. They also have a thorough impact and influence on the environment around them, and as such, must be made safe over time.

According to the experts at www.aaatrees.net, trimming trees is a competent means of ensuring trees grow in favorable directions – outside of the path of power lines and other industrial infrastructure. Trimming trees can also prevent branches from hanging over roads, or entering another’s property. In some cases, trimming trees serves as a handy measure in order to prevent aot from spreading to the base.

No matter if you hope to trim your trees simply to ensure your children do not try and climb them, or if you’re doing so as a preservation tactic, it’s important to know how often to trim your trees and what process will enable this to be so.

In this post, we’ll discuss that and more:

How often should I have my trees trimmed?

Thankfully, while trees are plants, they grow at a much slower rate compared to other variants. This is how you can determine the age of a tree – by counting its innermost rings as they circle outward.

Younger trees, by account of their maturation phase, will require more frequent trimming, while older, mature trees will require less.

It is generally advised that most young trees are trimmed every 2 – 3 years, while mature trees can wait up to 3 – 5 years.

Note that this is a general rule and your particular tree may require trimming for frequently than this, based on a range of variables. If you’re not entirely sure as to when a tree was last inspected, hiring a professional local arborist service can help you understand your maintenance requirements.

This is especially important if moving into a new property, as learning about the health and condition of your surrounding trees is essential.

When should my trees be trimmed?

Trees can be trimmed at all times of year, but arborists tend to recommend the late winter or Spring to have this attended to. This can prevent the tree from growing branches that will be trimmed anyway later in the summer.

Arborists typically prefer to climb trees using specialist equipment in clear and stable conditions, for understandable safety reasons.

Call a local tree service specialist near you for an appointment today. While the appointment will be designated at a time that best suits the trimming of your trees, we will also make sure convenience is assured for you as a trusted client.

But will the branches grow back?

Appropriately pruned branches are cut in such a way that they will never grow back in that direction. You may have seen callous bumps over a cut, which is a sign that a certain branch direction has been trimmed by a responsible arborist beforehand.

The reason that arborists are recommended for this task is because if cut improperly, trimmed branches tend to grow back, undoing the vital work performed and requiring the same work to be required all over again.

Of course, for some people, regular trimming of branches is worthwhile, as in the future they may have different plans for the presence of a tree – such as purchasing more of the land surrounding it. Your arborist will be able to walk through this future planning with you.

When should the trimming of trees never be considered?

Most arborists will aim to avoid cutting more than 30% of live tissue from any tree. While they intend to prune, maintain and ensure the health of a tree despite the yearly trimming requirements, causing damage to the tree or harming its capability to thrive in its environment is not their goal.

If you are in need of full tree removal, an arborist will be able to talk through your full options and go through that process with you. This is quite different from yearly trimming.

Furthermore, it’s important to never trim a tree after leaves have grown. This is because leaves are grown in order to store energy from the sun in preparation for winter, and so cutting off these branches after leaves have sprouted can severely impact their ability to stay alive and healthy over that time.

What are the additional benefits of tree trimming?

One of the worthwhile benefits of trimming the branches of a tree is that it will encourage the roots to grow stronger.

This can help the tree become healthier and sturdier in its environment. Furthermore, trimming a tree can inspire new branches to grow, indifferent, perhaps more appropriate directions.

Properly trimmed trees also look more appealing, as opposed to the gashes and visible scars that can appear in amateur work.

How can I make the tree trimming process easier to deal with?

Make sure that you always hire a professional qualified in tree trimming. Arborists utilize a range of essential equipment in order to ensure a job well done and guarantee safety. This is especially important should your tree stand near any vital infrastructure like power lines.

Before welcoming an arborist onto your land, make sure that the land is accessible, traversable, and free of any limiting debris. This can ensure the job is completed safely without requiring excess of preparatory work.

Choose an experienced professional for all of your arborist, tree surgeon, and tree trimming needs!

It is important to choose a reliable and professional tree service company with experience in stump grinding, landscaping, tree pruning/trimming and more.

A certified arborists will have the ability to fully evaluate your property’s treeline. They are able to forecast future care that will be required, and ensure nothing less than a world-class service is provided each and every time.

Many tree service agencies offer 24 Hour Emergency Services that are also available, as trees with fallen branches can cause real danger and potential harm if not immediately attended to.

Are your trees in need of a trimming? Contact a local professional in your area. Many companies offer a free quote. Check a companies reviews to make sure they are reputable and make sure they are insured.