5 Modern Trends Taking Over Manufacturing Industries This 2021 

Manufacturers are always looking for ways to enhance processes and find efficiencies, and manufacturing trends in 2021 will continue to focus on these objectives. As is the case with every new year, manufacturing industry trends will be mainly determined by technological advancements, market requirements, and the business’s goals. However, the COVID-19 pandemic’s shadow will continue to hang significant over-the-top manufacturing trends to witness in 2021.

The enduring consequences of the coronavirus pandemic include rebounding manufacturers and food processors. Companies had to concentrate on the disruption brought by the pandemic. Since operations have now returned to pre-pandemic levels, the manufacturing sector regains its footing and creates new growth strategies and ways to interact with workers.

Trends in manufacturing production, such as safety and health, better production technologies, and digital connection, will dominate in 2021. Additionally, here are some of the newest developments in the manufacturing industries:

Predictive Maintenance

The capacity of manufacturers to anticipate the imminent failures of equipment and, more importantly, to avoid equipment downtime is unbelievably influential. Today, technological advances enable companies to achieve this goal.

However, predictive maintenance isn’t a simple job. In adopting a successful predictive maintenance model, manufacturers need to learn about the variables they gather and how frequently those variables occur on plant floors. Therefore, manufacturers need to have accurate and relevant information about their equipment. As a start, you must understand what past failures have occurred and decided about lead time. Since the closer a machine is permitted to fail, the more accurate the forecast.

Employees Safety As Top Most Priority

It’s practically self-evident that safety at work and compliance with US Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) rules, including local security measures, will remain a priority for manufacturers this 2021. With COVID-19 cases increasing, businesses must remain alert in their attempts to safeguard workers. However, this demands a substantial commitment of time and resources on the side of business management.

The increased emphasis on employee safety also extends to field services; to minimize interaction, technicians must be prepared to promptly fulfill open work orders for each task. It wouldn’t be unexpected if the initial fixed rates of manufacturers were so dramatically increased. There’s also anticipation that this trend will directly impact the visibility of the supply chain as suppliers want more openness, while manufacturers are working to monitor problems and claims throughout production.

While an efficient deployment of an effective COVID-19 vaccine could mean the manufacturing industry’s ultimate return to normality, the effects of such a rollout wouldn’t be seen for some time. Meanwhile, businesses must maintain social distancing in the workplace by limiting visitor access to facilities, promoting excellent cleanliness, and verifying workers are healthy and fit for work before allowing them to work.

Agility For Manufacturing Industry Resilience

Market opportunities are rapidly emerging today. Agility in the manufacturing industry creates resilience, which involves predicting where the marketable products, insights, and services are needed, and responding to it.

The manufacturing industry should include a commitment to improving operational agility for all manufacturers. By engaging in digital projects throughout their manufacturing process and supply chain, manufacturers can respond to the pandemic’s disruptions and develop the resilience necessary to survive.

Manufacturers should establish objectives for data collection and analysis throughout their global manufacturing footprint. This step alone is critical for identifying bottlenecks and possibilities for improvement. Finally, manufacturers should examine how digital (of goods, processes, and manufacturing environments) may be the key to ensuring manufacturing flourishes in the face of the next disruptive event.

New Focus From B2B To B2C

Several manufacturers have chosen to move from the traditional business-to-business (B2B) model to the business-to-consumer model (B2C) in recent years.

The B2C model has a range of attractive advantages, including:

Quick time to market: Instead of controlling the long traditional retail sales cycle that forces them to lock in products in advance, manufacturers may now quickly create, test, and commercialize products, providing them a unique competitive edge.

Brand control: B2C removes the danger of misrepresenting the brand of a manufacturer by third parties.

Increased price: Companies may obtain manufacturer standard retail price (MSRP) of the complete manufacturer rather than wholesale prices of their products.

Better customer data: Directly selling to customers allows manufacturers to gather customer data, resulting in better products, stronger links, and more sales.

Price control: Manufacturers have the chance to strengthen their MSRP.

To successfully sell directly to consumers, you have to choose a platform to support your B2B and B2C sales platforms for your eCommerce operations. For one, your chosen platform should have order fulfillment, tracking, safe payment, customer service management, and sales and marketing tracking while giving a complete view of all your customer interactions.

Industrial Internet Of Things (IoT) Trend

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a manufacturing trend for many years, and this year is no exception. As IoT technology continues to develop and grow over time, it’ll enhance industry value by enabling companies to make measured, educated choices via real-time data, increasing efficiency and have a beneficial effect on their bottom line.

IoT technology provides remote monitoring and predictive maintenance capabilities, which makes it even more useful for businesses seeking to ensure that equipment performance is visible from afar. With the continued effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry in 2021, IoT technology will continue to be a goal for manufacturers seeking to preserve efficiency and production.

Conclusion

COVID-19 has revolutionized the globe, as well as the manufacturing industry. Manufacturers who want to thrive in the new era must take full advantage of the new trends and rethink their businesses’ future.

This 2021, it’s time to shift the focus away from Industry 4.0 and to Industry 5.0. When the fourth industrial revolution centered on technology to improve production, the fifth is the connection between man and machine–cooperation between man and intelligent systems. Depending on who you ask, the advent of Industry 5.0 is either on the near horizon or is already here.