7 Trends That Will Rule the Smartphone World in 2024

The smartphone market globally is projected to experience moderate growth in 2024, with companies ending this year with healthier inventory levels. This will allow them to rebuild their stock and prepare for a potential resurgence in demand. According to a report by Canalys, regional performance is expected to vary due to conflicts and tensions in different regions. We are more interested in how smartphones will change in 2024, what trends will dominate, and what interesting things the new year will bring.

1. Greater AI Integration

AI breakthroughs will ignite the development of a multitude of new device features, and consumer tech manufacturers will emphasize their software capabilities. As hardware innovation falters, they will engineer and implement ‘halo’ software features, bolstered by AI, to drive sales.

For years, Apple has effectively marketed its distinctive operating system features – think FaceTime, ApplePay, and iMessage – captivating consumers with its hardware. Competitors have followed suit. Google Pixel has integrated impressive AI capabilities into its devices, particularly in photo editing, empowering users to effortlessly erase, move, and swap items in pictures.

2. More Natural-Looking Photos

For years, smartphone manufacturers have consistently delivered oversaturated and over-sharpened photos. They have heavily relied on software to compensate for small camera sensors. However, the top camera phones in the market now come with larger sensors and abundant processing power.

In terms of offering more realistic hues, some brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, and OPPO are leading the way by introducing a natural color toggle. It would be great to see more companies follow suit and provide users with this option so that they can be satisfied with their photo outcomes. Moreover, excessive sharpening is another area where Google and Sony stand out among the few brands adopting this approach.

iPhones have long prioritized realism, but the weak link is often memory. Of course, now there is a cleaner app and so far this is the only solution. Even the iPhone 15 1TB can run out quickly if you take a lot of photos. The solution is simple – the best phone cleaner app iPhone and the more pictures you have, the smarter it is to use the application. CleanUp cleaner can find duplicate and similar photos and also remove temporary data. It’s not easy to manually sort 200, 1000, or more photos, but the phone cleaner does it in seconds, sometimes minutes. This is the price for realistic and detailed photographs.

3. More Refurbished Phones

Consumers’ demand for cost-effective options and sustainable practices will drive the surge in the popularity of refurbished and used phones in 2024. Ownership volumes have experienced a remarkable increase of 70% in the past two years. During the 2024 Christmas period across the European 5 markets, it is predicted that 14% of smartphones sold will be refurbished or used.

This trend will result in a competitive trade-in market, where retailers and manufacturers will strive to offer consumers better value for their old devices, encouraging sales. Apple and Samsung, in particular, will focus on expanding their direct refurbished offerings, aiming to gain market share from third-party retailers such as Back Market, eBay, and Amazon, which currently dominate the market.

4. Foldable Screens

Devices like the OnePlus Open bring us closer to eliminating the foldable display crease. However, there is still ample room for improvement when it comes to foldable phone screens.

Most people can easily tell that these screens are made of plastic, simply by looking at and touching them. It’s doubtful that foldable glass screens will be available in 2024, but manufacturers should strive to deliver a folding screen experience that closely resembles glass. This includes reducing glare while maintaining a glass-like feel.

5. Increase Charging Speed

Until now, we have been accustomed to seeing standard sizes of 4500-5000mAh batteries. However, in 2024, phones will no longer feature batteries with capacities like 5130mAh, 5200mAh, 5300mAh, or 6400mAh. Instead, we can expect unconventional sizes for such batteries. Additionally, in the mid-range segment, 100W charging will become the norm. Even in low-priced phones, obtaining 100W charging will be relatively easy. The days of 33W charging will be over. As a result, both the charging capabilities and battery sizes will increase. However, despite the larger batteries, the weight and size of phones will not increase.

6. More Technological Cameras

In October, Samsung and Qualcomm showcased the incredible Zoom Anyplace technology. They utilized a 200MP camera to simultaneously record a 1x video and a tracked 4x clip, demonstrating their innovation. Additionally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra from Samsung already offers a pixel-binned image of 50MP through its 200MP camera, complementing the default 12MP mode. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro features a 48MP camera capable of shooting at 24MP by default.

7. Minimum Memory Amount for Flagships – 256 GB

Over the past couple of years, we’ve witnessed a handful of top-tier smartphones equipped with 256GB of base storage. However, this has been more of an exception than a common occurrence. In contrast, renowned flagships like the Pixel 8 line, iPhone 15 series, and Samsung Galaxy S23 start with a mere 128GB of storage capacity.

This situation is quite unfortunate, considering that 128GB falls short of today’s standards. With the proliferation of high-resolution photos/videos, offline downloads for streaming platforms, and increasingly large game sizes, 128GB doesn’t quite cut it anymore. It’s about time that 256GB becomes the new norm for flagship phones in 2024. Even better, more manufacturers could embrace microSD storage.

Conclusion

The world is changing and smartphones are trying to keep up with it. AI’s impact may be the biggest of any trend in 2024, and it may even come in unexpected ways. Also, technological progress will not stand still, so improvements in the camera, screen, and battery will follow. There are more futuristic technologies, but most likely they will not see the world this year.