Trends in Renewable Energy 2020

Clean energy has been a big topic for many years because people are finally starting to realize what they are doing to the planet. Clean energy like solar panels has allowed people to enjoy all their electronics and modern conveniences without catastrophic harm to the world. This will cover some of the trends in renewable energy along with the pros and cons of solar panels, and the future of clean energy.

Tips on Saving Energy

Here are some tips to reduce your power usage. Adjusting your daily energy habits is one of the best ways to reduce usage. For example, you can unplug appliances when you’re done using them and learn to use appliances less overall. Smart power strips help with this too because they completely cut the power whenever the appliance isn’t in use.

Heating and cooling is a big culprit when it comes to power usage. More than half of your power consumption comes from making the temperature hospitable. You can reduce this by having the right insulation that traps heat during the winter or cold air during the summer. Smart thermostats also allow you to turn off the power when you’re gone so that you don’t use energy unnecessarily.

Energy-efficient windows can also be high. They help with insulation by trapping hot or cold air as needed. It is estimated that the right windows can reduce your energy needs by as much as 10 to 45 percent.

The Future of Clean Energy

The future of clean energy is wrapped around improving proven energy sources and creating new ones. Solar and wind have been great sources of power, but there have been some issues with getting enough energy and making the technology affordable enough for mainstream usage. Many companies have been working towards these solutions, and these technologies are better than ever.

There are also many other types of clean energy that are being investigated and improved. Hydrogen has been promising in terms of energy potential, and it’s spotless, but it has been energy-inefficient to produce. Companies are working towards fixing this. There is also biomass from wood, algae, and other plants that can be used as reliable sources of renewable energy.

Renewable energy is reaching true viability, and research is more about making these energy sources more reliable, stable, and affordable. Clean energy is going from a crazy idea to something that every home can benefit from.

Eco-Friendly Energy Alternatives

Many eco-friendly energy alternatives have been produced or are currently under investigation. Perhaps the most common would be solar, wind, and water. Solar panels are incredibly common and fairly easy to install when compared to other types of alternative energy sources. These panels capture energy from the sun and turn that into usable energy for the home.

There are also wind turbines that look like big fans. There is a small generator inside the fan that is powered whenever the fan blades spin. More wind means the more power that is produced. These are fantastic for windy areas and can provide a massive amount of energy under the right circumstances.

Hydroelectric power has also been around for several years. Unlike the other energy sources that can be used at home, this one is more common around dams and other large sources of water. And the moving water powers generators that produce a large amount of energy. While this can’t be used at individual homes, it has been able to power many homes, and the technology is always getting better.

Pros and Cons of Solar Panels

While solar panels are fantastic in many ways, there are some drawbacks to be aware of. The biggest advantage is that reduces of energy bill because the sun is making most of the energy for you. Some people get so much energy they can charge the electric company for it. This also increases the value of your home, reduces your carbon footprint, and you’ll have to worry less about rising electrical costs.

At the same time, there are some drawbacks. The installation cost can be high, and the panels are also somewhat expensive. You’ll make your money back from the reduced power bills, but it can take many years. They don’t work with every type of roof. Be sure to ask an installer about this before getting the panels. Another drawback is that your savings won’t be quite as much if power costs less in general in your area.

While it’s always a personal choice, most people will see significant savings once they install an off-grid solar system, and you can often make money off your investment after a few years. You can look into wholesalesolar.com for more information on off-grid solar systems and DIY solar panels.

Benefits of Solar Energy for Business or Home

This will expand on the benefits of solar energy for your business or home. One of the best things is that it enhances the value of the property. If you’re planning on selling the property and you can get solar panels for a low price, then this might be a great way to make your property more attractive on the market.

If you produce more energy than you need, then you can sell the energy back to the power company. Even if you don’t make enough, you’ll require less energy from the power company, and this will reduce your monthly energy bill. This is especially true in the summer and other sunny months.

If you live in an area with high energy costs, then solar panels are one of the best ways to combat that. Many people will see their energy costs go up even if they’re using similar amounts of energy. If you have solar panels, then you can combat this because the energy from the sun will be free. You’ll only have to pay for energy from the power company, which is usually a minimal amount during the cooler seasons.

Conclusion

Renewable energy is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint while also saving money on your energy bill. The future is bright because these energy sources are becoming more viable and affordable.