The Top 8 Trending SEO Techniques for 2020

Search Engine Optimization is an important aspect of making your website and business visible to Google and other search engines. With the ever-growing technology and changes in Google algorithm, it becomes especially crucial to be one step ahead of the game. An overnight update roll out can affect your ranking drastically, leading to months of SEO practice down the drain. Now, what should one do in a world so versatile, and susceptible to change?

Step up your awareness game, and be ahead of all that is to come. Let’s see what SEO trends are expected out of 2020 and how you should adapt to them.

SERP Changes

We have seen the Google ranking page going through a lot of changes in the last few years. One of the most significant changes is the reduction in organic clicks. The ad share has considerably increased whereas the “People may ask” section has grown in importance, pushing back the organic clicks further behind.

Apart from this, one of the most significant changes is the introduction of Featured Snippet. These are consolidated answer boxes that directly answer the user’s query. It is interesting to note that 54.68% of clicks originate from Featured Snippets. These are also known as zero-rank searches as you don’t have to particularly rank on Google to appear on the Snippet, you should just have a relevant answer to the user’s question. To up the game in 2020, curate content built around the frequently asked question, making use of long-tail keywords, and to-the-point answers.

Influencer Marketing

With the surge in social media platforms and users, influencers have sprouted in every field and niche. At the same time, users being overwhelmed with advertisements, demand more authentic review and information before buying a product or service. This is where influencers come into play. People are more likely to engage and trust a public figure rather than an ad. Online marketing strategies have been more focused towards influencer marketing, simply because of the fruitful results it gets. According to Linqua, “39% of marketers increased their influencer marketing budget in 2018, and 30% of online marketers were spending between $25k and $50k on influencer marketing.”

Having a trusted source recommending your business drives more organic traffic to your website. With public figures, you increase brand awareness and trust, while also improving Google ranking. As we progress in 2020, influencers will be the next big thing of SEO.

B.E.R.T Update and Content

Google’s recent BERT update made some noise in the SEO Market. BERT stands for Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers and changes the Google algorithm, leaning more towards figuring out the intent behind a user’s search. This means that websites have to be more relevant than ever and also move slightly away from keywords and into the user’s mind.

To do so, an expert writer should produce high-quality articles that target the user’s queries while understanding the intent behind it. It is also significant to note that the website’s authority and trustworthiness also matters here. Therefore, Content may be the King, but you need other SEO practices to crown it.

In conclusion, get positive and authentic reviews, create well-edited and error-free content, add schema tags, and be relevant to the user’s intent.

Content length matters

As we understood in the previous point, Content is crucial and a must-have if you’re planning to be under Google’s Radar. But recent studies have also shown that the length of the content matters too! Research shows that the average length of the top 10 results is at least 2,000 words. This is also true because users like to receive all the information from one trusted source rather than surfing 10 different websites.

Moreover, the longer the content, the longer is the dwelling time, making it appear to Google that your content is relevant and authentic. But, while writing the content, keep in mind that if the content is not relevant and answers the user’s queries, it will lead to an increase in the bounce rate and a fall from Google ranking.

Collecting Data

Data helps you understand your customer and users better. With Google leaning towards the user’s intent, businesses must do the same. Collecting qualitative and quantitative data is crucial for understanding user behaviour, looking for the right keyword tool, and optimizing the website according to the needs of the visitors.

To gain insight, collect data sources, and compile them, and visualize the information presented. It will help you answer the user behaviour, why and what they buy the most, the issue faced by them, etc.

Data Science helps you understand the impactful combinations, create campaigns targeting the right audience, identify referral sources of traffic, take note of bounce rate, dwelling time, loading time, redirects, etc. SEO in 2020 will be a detailed researched analysis rather than following the said protocol. That being said, not everyone can understand and analyse data as well as a professional. Look up for the best digital marketing agency like King Crescent, if you have your doubts.

Voice Search Optimization (VSEO)

Before revolutionized smartphones, people used to search by typing their queries into the search box. But with the increase in voice searches and home voice assistants like Alexa, Siri, and more, people are gradually shifting towards voice searches. It is predicted that in 2020, more than 50% of all internet searches will be initiated through voice.

It would seem like a smart move to make your website more optimized for voice search leading to more organic traffic and conversational searches. There will be an increase in searches in the form of a direct question, highlighting this trend for SEO in 2020. Therefore, it would be important to optimize the content for Voice Search to gain an upper hand on Google ranking.

Mobile UI/UX

Humans have adapted themselves in the presence of smartphones. It is only essential that SEO does the same. With more and more increase in the number of people using a smartphone for searches, Google has prioritized the user experience and usability of it.

It has been researched that searches on smartphones account for 88% whereas searches on computers and tablets combined make up 84%. Following the increased, Google rolled out the “mobile-first indexing” in July 2019. It is only crucial that you prioritize Mobile version of your website and focus on the UI/UX of it to rank in 2020.

Video Content

Similar to the voice searches, video content has grown exponentially in the past few years. Studies show that in 2018, users spent 67 minutes every day watching a video, and this figure is expected to reach 100 minutes by 2021. Moreover, users agree that watching a video leads to a better understanding of products and services.

To better your SEO ranking, it is important to curate more video content, which should be engaging and informative. Luring your customer with videos would drive more organic traffic to your website while also increasing brand awareness and trustworthiness.

SEO is all about keeping yourself up-to-date and ahead of the competition. What may work for one business may not work for yours. Therefore, it is important to understand user behaviour, and couple it with SEO strategies to get the best of both the world. Only then can you lead organic and relevant traffic to your website and rank higher in SERP.

If you have any queries or doubts, feel free to drop it in the comment section below.