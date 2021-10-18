What You Should Do When You Have Tree Roots in Sewer Line

Sewer backups and plumbing are the most overwhelming issues, especially when we know tree roots intrusion is the biggest culprit for it.

Once tree roots enter the pipes, they continue to grow and start blocking waste flow and damaging pipes, which leads to expensive repairs. Therefore, the biggest question that arises in a homeowner’s mind is: “How can I get rid of tree roots in the sewer line?”

If you are dealing with the same issue and looking for a solution, you are in the right place. In this article, we will help you identify the signs of roots in the drain pipes and how you can get rid of this issue.

Major signs of Roots in Drain Pipes

Slow or gurgling drains: When you find your tubs, sinks, or toilet is draining slowly, be prepared, these are the signs of drain pipes clogging. This could be a result of tree roots. Strong or foul odors: When there is a serious blockage, you will start observing a serious rotten smell coming from the drain. Sinkholes on your property: Since the root starts blocking the pipe, water will begin to seep out of the soil around the pipe. This is a tell-tale sign that roots are harming your property. Visibility of extra “green” areas on your property: The increasing network of tree roots in pipes can cause your property to appear much greener than usual.

How to get rid of roots in sewer lines?

Many people, to save a few pennies, try DIY methods to remove tree roots. However, using DIY skills to handle sewer line issues can be messy and expensive in the long run if hefty repairs are required. The best course of action is to call tree roots in sewer line removal professionals to help. Acting early to rectify the situation can certainly lower your bills and save you a lot of hassle. Click this link to learn more about sewer line repair services.

Diagnosing the Sewer Line

As soon as the professionals arrive and confirm tree roots are the culprit for sewage line clogging, they will start taking action. Experts use special equipment to push and pull the tree roots and clear the pipes.

Depending on the severity of the clogging, sometimes, they dig into the ground and check out how deep pipes are located. Once roots in the sewer line are fixed, professionals insert a camera into the pipe and check if everything is cleared or not. Experts leave no stone unturned to confirm the debris and clogs are cleared, and they are providing satisfactory results.

Repairing Your Sewer Line

Once the clogging is cleared, it’s time for repair. Professionals insert a fabric tube into the pipe with lining material to inflate. The material covers the full length of the pipe. When it gets dry and hardens, it prevents the pipes from future leakage.

Tree Roots in Sewer Line Cleanup in the Home

When the plumbing job is over, do not forget to deal with contaminated water on your property. Remember, water damage is harmful, and when it is filled with waste or toxins, it can be dangerous. You can also leave this job to professionals.

Ways to Prevent Tree Roots from Growing into Sewer Lines

Here are some helpful ways homeowners can tend to their property to prevent tree roots from growing into the sewer lines.

Plan landscape carefully

Before planting trees or shrubs, never miss a call to your local public works office. They will provide you will the necessary information about underground pipes and will help you make the right decisions regarding plans to plant and major trees or plants on your property.

Give priority to shrubs and herbs

When you have no clue about underground pipes, you can go with shrubs and small plants. You can also contact a local nursery to get information about non-aggressive plant species that are best suited for your yard.

Remove fastest growing trees from the property

Removing trees that grow three to four times faster than other ones can be a great approach to save money and prevent plumping issues in the future. Therefore, check out the old trees and ensure you understand their root complexity.

Create a barrier between the roots and sewer lines

There are various ways to create barriers between roots and pipes. But the most effective and proven ways are with potassium hydroxide and copper sulfate. Putting it along the pipes assists in creating a barrier between wood and metal and serves long-term benefits.

Replace vulnerable pipes

Over time, pipes start to be resistant to the applied pressure. Therefore leakage is common trouble found in every old home. But, do not forget, leakage is the gateway for the roots to enter into your pipes. Hence the best practice is to replace your old pipes as recommended by the manufacturer with expiry dates.

Have regular inspections

If you are not willing to remove tree roots from the yard, another solution can be opting for regular inspection from licensed plumbers. These professionals check sewer lines and main pipes and clean out clogging once a year. Sometimes, they use micro-video technology to reach the root cause of the issue so that your house can be prevented and saved from clogs and backup trouble.

Summary

Having tree roots in sewer lines means you will be struggling with several issues such as a slow drain, foul odor, sinkholes, and extra green areas on the property. These issues not only harm your property but also create trouble in your personal life. Therefore, do not hesitate to contact tree roots in sewer line removal professionals when you first detect a problem.

You should also follow suggestions from professionals, such as considering proper landscaping, replacing your pipes, and planning regular sewer inspections for extra protection.