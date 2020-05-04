Travis Scott Gets $3M Bugatti Chiron For His Birthday

Travis Scott celebrated his 28th birthday last week and as TMZ pointed out, he made a big purchase to commemorate the milestone. The rapper’s latest toy in his collection is a Bugatti Chiron that he certainly dropped a pretty penny for. The starting price for one of those types of vehicles begins at $3M.

Though the rapper gifted himself a new whip, Kylie Jenner made sure to share a heartfelt birthday message to him on Instagram.

Travis had a busy tour schedule ever since he dropped “Astroworld”. Needless to say, when he hasn’t been in the studio, he’s been on the road touring relentlessly. Work hard, play hard!

Travis Scott gifted himself a new Bugatti for his 28th birthday pic.twitter.com/JJhMo3TuL6 — 🎪 (@RodeoTheAlbum) May 1, 2020