Traveling to Japan? Here’s What You Need to Know Before You Go – 2020 Guide

There is no denying the fact that Japan is a fascinating destination if you are planning to experience a completely new and exciting culture on your new trip. However, if you are planning to go to Japan as your next travel destination, then you must know some very important things.

When you have a good knowledge of the place you are going to visit, it helps you to enhance your overall experience. Therefore, if you are looking to enhance your trip, then you have come to the right place.

In this blog, I’ve narrowed down some of the important things that you need to know if you want to make your trip to Japan worth a while.

Here you go:

Plan how you are going to Stay Connected

Believe it or not, but you can’t do anything in Japan if you are not connected on the net. For everything, you have to use the internet. Therefore, if you don’t want to get into any trouble, you need to make sure that you are always connected to the net. You can hire a pocket Wi-Fi or get a 4G services sim card according to your requirements.

Make Your Travel Easy – Get Japan Rail Pass

No matter what you hear, people saying, visiting Japan Rail Pass is going to solve a lot of your troubles. Not only will it save your time and efforts, but if you are traveling on a budget, it is the best and most comfortable travel option that you have. So, you need to make sure that you choose the category of the pass according to your requirements and don’t overpay for anything.

Choose Your Weather Carefully

The most important question that comes in your mind whenever you talk about traveling to any destination is what the best time to travel there is? The same is the case when it comes to Japan. The season in Japan has all its pros and cons, and it highly depends on your personal preference. All four seasons in this country have their own charms and exotic experience to offer. So, you need to make sure that

Explore Hidden Areas with Local Guides

If you want to see the downtown life of Japan, then you simply can’t do it on your own. Therefore, you’ll have to get the services of a local guide. Many tour companies offer such services. All you have to do is make sure that you are choosing the right company, and your guide is a professional.

Buy all the Tickets in Advance

If you are planning to attend any popular events in Japan, then you have to make sure that you buy the tickets for the shows in advance. It is essential because the chance is that you might not get them on the spot. So, if you don’t want to risk it, the safest option is to buy them in advance.

Japanese Food Is Amazing

If you are traveling to Japan, then you must know that you are in for a great menu. Japanese food is one of the best all around the world. If you have a pallet for it, you are going to enjoy every bit of your trip. If you think that restaurants are the only place in Japan where you can get amazing food, then you are wrong. Japanese street food is one of the most famous in the world. So, if you are in Japan, make sure that you don’t miss taking around to the street food.

Your Card Will be Accepted

Unlike most countries, you’ll not have to have a lot of hard cash with you. You’ll be surprised to know that most places in Japan accept the credit card. So, if you didn’t get a chance to convert the money, then don’t worry. Japan gladly accepts credit cards to facilitate the large number of tourists that annually visit Japan.

You May Have to Enter Barefooted – No kidding

Japanese culture is one of the oldest cultures in the world, and Japanese people are very dedicated to it. It is the reason that many restaurants may ask you to leave your shoes at the door of the restaurant before you enter. It is one of the Japanese traditions that they follow very strictly. So, don’t get offended if this happens to you. It is their culture, and you have to respect it.

Departmental Stores Are Food Heavens

While everything in Japan is as exotic as it gets, when it comes to departmental stores, you’ll never want to leave. The variety of food they have simply beyond explanation. If you are a foodie person, you have to be careful when you visit the departmental store because you’ll be tempted to buy everything, and it may not look good for the overall budget of your trip. A little tip is to visit such stores while you are full.

Don’t Let High-tech Toilets Surprise You

Japan has western-style toilets, but you’ll be surprised to see the tech options that you’ll have on the toilets. This is not something that you’ll see in high-end restaurants or hotels. Even the public toilets at the subway stations have all the high-tech toilet features. So, you need to familiarize yourself with the right method to use them because it is the kind of trouble that you would never want to have while you are on your trip.

Conclusion

Japan is full of exotic and amazing surprises. You are definitely going to love your trip there. All you have to do is make sure that you have the basic knowledge of how things work in Japan before you go there. It’ll help you to avoid any kind of trouble, and you’ll have more time to enjoy your trip. So, if Japan is up next on as your travel destination, then get packing and make sure you remember all the things mentioned above if you want to make amazing memories to remember for the rest of your life.