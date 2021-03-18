Traveling Abroad During Global Pandemic Crises: Guiding Considerations

As we step into 2021, the spread of COVID-19 still exists even when we have stayed at home and ensured precautionary measures. However, vaccinations hold promises to end the coronavirus disease. In the meantime, people have to get back to their normal routines.

So if you are thinking of going on a trip with your friends, family, or colleagues, then you can consider this option. But, you will have to plan safe travel, and carefully list down on things like when, where, and how to travel.

Read the article below for some useful information & guiding considerations.

1. The Fundamentals of COVID-19

Being living in a pandemic world, you mustn’t forget the fundamentals of COVID-19 as they still apply. You may be anxious to travel as the coronavirus is everywhere. And it is quite true that reality doesn’t change with the change in scenery. Therefore, before you travel, there are a few things that you must consider to protect yourself and others:

If you are eligible for vaccination, then get full vaccination for COVID-19.

Get your coronavirus test 3-5 days before and ensure self-quarantine to mitigate risks.

Take proper measures if you are prone to any other medical condition.

Don’t attempt to travel if your travel companion is infected or sick.

Avoid close contacts.

2. Make a Packing List

If you must travel, make a packing list to ensure extra supplies and prevent emergencies. Pack smart and be prepared for anything. In this COVID-era travel, a valuable list of packing includes;

Facial protection masks

Hand sanitizer (60 percent alcohol-based to kill germs)

Cough drops

Surgical hand gloves

Disinfecting wipes

Thermometer

Toilet paper and other restroom supplies

A water bottle

High protein snacks

All of your medications

3. Check Travel Restrictions

It is sensible on your end to check travel restrictions and local requirements beforehand. It is because different states, federal authorities, and territorial governments have passed travel rules and regulations. And they are more than wearing masks and getting your COVID-19 test.

Before & after travel, every country restricts people to stay at home for straight 14 days. You are required to follow the same if you want to avoid unpleasant surprises and heavy penalty charges. Further, understanding checking restrictions in advance can help you save from potential delays. Since travel restrictions and local requirements keep on changing, you may want to check on updates as your flight day gets closer.

4. Safety Tips & Precautions

When traveling abroad, it is your responsibility to stay safe by following precautionary measures. You must have a mask on during your flight or on other forms of transportation. The mask isn’t enough, you are also required to adopt the below-mentioned safety tips;

Avoid touching your face, nose, and mouth.

Totally skip the idea of consuming alcoholic beverages on the flight.

Maintain at least 6 feet distance.

Don’t shake hands and limit your contact in the public.

Don’t touch on things like elevator buttons, doorknobs, booths, etc.

Sanitize or clean your hands often.

After sneezing, coughing, and before eating, you are required to wash your hands with clean water for straight 20 seconds.

Abstain from drinking and eating in public.

5. Avoid Crowded Air Flights

When traveling abroad, it is best to travel on safe flights with limited passenger seats available and avoid crowded places. Viruses don’t get to spread quickly and easily on air flights owing to how air filters on planes. However, when it comes to crowded flights, you cannot mitigate the potential risks associated with masses of people.

If feasible, it is advised to take one direct flight rather than taking indirect flights to stay away from crowded layovers. Always keep your things in order like passport, visa documents, ticket, wallet, cellphone, keys, hand-carry bag, luggage, etc. so you wouldn’t have to spend much time on airport terminals and security checks.

6. Flex Your Muscles

You may find this odd on my list, but flexing your muscles during long-haul flights and classic air travel. There are a number of health benefits of muscle-flexing. You get to avoid DVT (Deep Vein Thrombosis) by releasing tensions in your veins that are temporarily making the muscles contracted. If you are exposed to any severe health issue pertaining to weak circulation, then it is a rational approach to take preliminary measures for DVT.

Slight flexing of muscles during long flights is often recommended to pregnant women, certain cancer patients, smokers, heart disease patients, and people who recently had surgery.

Before flying, you can take the below-listed DVT precautionary measures:

Get in the most comfortable clothes and shoes.

Avoid sitting with cross legs during air flights.

Stay hydrated and stay away from caffeine & alcohol drinks.

Keep your medications with you during the flight.

7. Social-Distance Friendly Destinations

If you are traveling with your friends or family, it is best to choose vacation spots while practicing social distancing. As mentioned earlier, avoid crowded places and public contacts. If you want to make the most out of your trip, then consider trips to beaches, rivers, hill points, mountains, national parks, etc. You and your people will get to enjoy the amazing scenery.

You can consider the following options if you are planning a fall or summer trip in 2021:

Yellowstone National Park – Montana

Outer Banks – North Carolina

Nantucket Island – Massachusetts

Austin – Texas

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

The Hamptons, New York

Gulf Shores, Alabama

The Florida Panhandle

8. Hotels & Other Lodging

The hotel industry is very concerned about travelers’ health. They have SOPs in line to ensure the safety of every guest check in the hotels. When traveling, you must visit the official website of that hotel you will be staying in during your trip. And read the information available on COVID-19 and safety measures.

It is sensible to pick a hotel that has to offer;

Best cleaning services

Contactless payment

Protocol in case the room needs to be disinfected, etc.

Hotels and other lodging systems are committed to public health guidelines, and you must choose a hotel with high-quality services.