Travelers Guide for Colorado 2021

Are you thinking of traveling? How about packing for Colorado? Colorado is a state located in the Rocky Mountain States region of the Southeastern United States. The state has one of the highest mountains in the area and is famous for being a fun travel destination. In today’s post, we’ve gathered the top four travel destinations for Colorado and the best places to visit in each of them.

1. Denver

Home to the American Football League Broncos and the Avalanche Hockey League, Denver is Colorado’s largest city and a hub for those looking to enjoy some of the hottest spots in the United States.

What To Do In Denver

16th Street is a pedestrian street with many shops and restaurants in Downtown Denver. A free bus service called Mall Ride covers two kilometers of its length, but ideally, you should walk this street at least once. The Denver Pavilion is a mall with stores for some of the most popular brands in the United States. To purchase souvenirs from over 160 local artists, go to number 500 at the I HEART Denver store.

The Coors has a beer factory near Denver and offers daily 30-minute tours, but Denver has one of the most vibrant craft beer scenes in the United States, and it’s possible to take guided or self-guided tours.

Sports fans can’t miss out on tour or even watching a game at Mile High Stadium. The stadium was built in 2001 and had a capacity of 76 thousand spectators.

Denver also has an airport, so it’s easy and fast to get there. Hop on a plane and prepare a good playlist, and you’ll be there in no time.

2. Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs is the perfect vacation destination for tourists who enjoy getting in touch with nature and contemplating breathtaking natural scenery with countless outdoor attractions. Once there, you can climb mountains, go hiking, horseback riding, and much more.

What to do in Colorado Springs

Visitor & Nature Center and Museum – This museum is dedicated to the origin of the earth and the species that inhabited the planet thousands of years ago. With temporary and permanent exhibitions, the museum is always filled with news and a space dedicated to dinosaurs—the collection of newly found fossils and explanations about these prehistoric creatures.

Pikes Peak – Situated in the Pike National Forest, Pikes Peak is more than 4,200 meters above ocean level, making it the highest peak in the Rocky Mountains. For adventure-seekers, climbing Pikes Peak is quite a challenge, which offers incredible views of the entire region.

The United States Air Force Academy – This location brings together a military academy and a university, whose campus can be freely visited by tourists. From there, it is possible to make several trails, such as Stanley Canyon and Falcon, both challenging and surrounded by the vibrant nature of the Rocky Mountains region.

3. Aspen

Aspen is the premier winter destination in the United States that attracts extreme snow sports lovers and fun-seeking families. The city’s main attractions are concentrated in four mountains: Buttermilk, Snowmass, Aspen, and Highlands.

The best time to enjoy the snow and its sports is during December and January. If the objective is to take advantage of the other options that the region offers, including hiking, climbing, fishing, and cycling, the best times to go are in spring (March to May) and summer (June to August).

What To Do In Aspen

The Buttermilk and Snowmass Mountains are ideal for those with no experience in snow sports, with 44 slopes totaling 34 kilometers. Snowmass has an excellent infrastructure; the mountain brings together many tracks with options for beginners and veterans. In addition, there are ski and snowboard schools available.

Aspen and Highlands are known for skiers and snowboarders. Aspen has 76 lanes and 103 kilometers of descent. At the same time, Highlands has 118 tracks divided between intermediate and advanced levels and 135 kilometers.

In addition to the sports practiced in the region, one of the great attractions is riding a special snowmobile, enjoying the beautiful panoramic view from the gondolas, and getting to know the area on a dog sled.

4. Vail

It’s impossible to talk about snow in Colorado without talking about Vail. Many think this is a destination only for experienced skiers. In this post, we’ll show you that it’s much easier to get there and have fun. The closest disembarkation to Vail is at Eagle Airport. Denver Airport, 177 km away, is also a year-round option with super frequent connections to and from any corner of the United States. Companies such as Colorado Mountain Express offer a shuttle from Eagle Airport to Vail. The trip takes about 30 minutes, and it’s worth booking online.

What To Do In Vail

Skiing, of course. Most hotels in the area are surrounded by ski slopes and offer incredible packages for beginners and those with experience and want to enjoy.

A gastronomic tour: For the inevitable après-ski — or after-ski happy-hour — the restaurant The Tavern, at the Arabelle hotel in Lionshead, is a great choice. It is always packed. Pay attention to the late afternoon there; it gets dark very early.

Shopping: 30 minutes from Vail is the Silverthorne outlet, which provides a shopping dream for those looking for Nike, Polo, Gap, Banana Republic, Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Levi’s, among other big names.

The most exciting thing about Colorado is that it offers options for those who want to enjoy a winter trip, a fun trip in the summer, and a cultural trip. The region is very rich in history, so it is a tour that can be taken with friends, family, and children.