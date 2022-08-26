Where Can You Travel With a Caribbean Passport?

The Caribbean become a very popular destination for many people because the Caribbean countries are offering special citizenship through different programs. There are generally five countries in the Caribbean that are offering people worldwide to obtain their citizenship and those are Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and St Lucia. In most cases, people can apply for their programs either through the donation process or through a real estate investment program.

As we said getting second citizenship in the Caribbean, you are going to enjoy so many great benefits. However, one of the most important ones that people love refers to worldwide mobility. This means that you are going to be able to visit so many other different countries without the requirement of applying for a visa to travel. With your new Caribbean citizenship, you can visit so many great countries most effectively and conveniently.

Regarding the worldwide mobility that a Caribbean passport provides you, we can freely say that your new passport is going to be your ticket to up to 156 countries across the whole world where you will not need to apply for a visa. This sound pretty amazing, right?

It is worth mentioning that every country that you are applying to get a passport for is providing different countries to travel to. Therefore, St Kitts is allowing passport holders to travel to 151 countries worldwide, while Dominica 137 for instance.

Well, the Nationals of Caribbean states can travel freely to the countries of the EU, the UK, Singapore, the USA, and many others. Therefore, if you are looking to get a second passport that will provide you with visa-free travel, you can be free to apply for a Caribbean passport at https://imperiallegal.com/caribbean-passport.

Despite the benefit of worldwide mobility that you can take advantage of and travel across the world with this passport, there are a couple of other benefits that you can enjoy if you decide to apply for a Caribbean citizenship program.

Getting a Caribbean citizenship is so fast and easy

Even though most people think that it would be hard to obtain a Caribbean passport, this is not true. With so many great programs that are available now, you are offered a quick and simple route to getting second citizenship of this kind. In many cases, applications are approved within the period of three months which is very amazing. The date of submission is much quicker compared to any other offered citizenship program which can take even a year.

Getting Caribbean citizenship is now cheaper than ever

If you ever thought about getting second citizenship, now is the perfect time to obtain a Caribbean passport since the cost of it is so minimal that you will be surprised to hear the price. For instance, St Lucia and Dominica are providing the lowest cost option when it comes to getting a password for a single applicant. The cost is under $140,000 and this price includes all required fees. When it comes to Antigua which is a popular destination for families, the cost is approximately $180,000 for families of four.

Caribbean citizenship does not come with a special reside requirement

As you probably know, most countries have some minimum when it comes to the requirements to stay in those countries. However, this is not the case with Caribbean countries. Therefore, it is a great opportunity to have a second citizenship and have the opportunity to travel for free across the world without any limits. For instance, Antiqua will only require the person to stay 5 days in 5 years in the country, which can be so easily and simply achieved. For instance, you can just take a short holiday and enjoy the beauty of the country, relax on the beaches and get to know the local culture.

Caribbean citizenship provides an opportunity to invest

As we said, it is possible for you to get citizenship either by donating money to the government fund or by investing in Caribbean countries with government approval for a real estate project. In general, many people are deciding on this second option because it comes with so many great benefits. There are so many opportunities to build hotels, and condos in a tourist resort and to earn a profit out of it. Therefore, if you are looking for a great new way to invest money and you are interested in real estate this can be a great opportunity for you.

Caribbean citizenship provides you to take your whole family with you

The good news is that every jurisdiction in the Caribbean is allowing the main applicant to include their spouse and children. Therefore, you will not be afraid whether some of you can get a Caribbean passport and the other family members won’t. All of you can go together.

Caribbean citizenship provides you the access to the USA

Since Grenada holds a visa pact with the USA, with the Grenadian passport, you will have the right to apply for the E2 visa. This type of visa will enable you to live, work and study in the USA. When it comes to the procedure for applying for an E2 visa, you should know that you as an applicant must invest in a US business that they own. More precisely, you should be prepared to invest at least a 50% share. There is no specific minimum investment, however, it is suggestible to invest approximately $150,000+ to ensure that your application is going to be successful. The process of obtaining their passport will take 3 months and all applicants will be issued a 5-year residency visa with unlimited renewals.

Conclusion

Having citizenship in the Caribbean has become very popular since you can get so many great benefits by obtaining a passport. Even though the countries and islands in the Caribbean are so magnificent and beautiful, most people are looking for a bigger reason to apply for a citizenship program. As we said, according to the statics most people are applying because they are getting a unique chance to travel across the world without the need to obtain a visa to all other countries. The second reason refers to Caribbean Citizenship by Investment available programs that allow you to earn a lot of money in the long term.