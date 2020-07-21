Travel Tips During The Pandemic

Non-essential travel has been prohibited during the pandemic to ensure the population’s safety. But what if you fall into the bracket of essential travel? What if you’re stranded in a foreign country and just trying to come home? Do you have family living elsewhere who you want to look after during these unprecedented times?

These are all serious questions and incredibly stressful to navigate. If you absolutely must travel during the pandemic, then we’re here to provide you with some tips to protect yourself while you do so.

These tips will also be applicable in a few months when countries begin reopening their borders to save the ailing economy with tourism. Find out some of our advice for travelling during the pandemic below.

Do Your Area Research

Before you make your journey, you should do some research into your destination. The main questions you need to be asking are how badly has this area been hit by Coronavirus, and what are the travel restrictions like in the countries you’ll be passing through to get there?

Don’t make the same mistake this English woman did, who travelled to a beach in Wales (which is still in complete lockdown) and was confronted by the police for doing so. If you’re travelling through cities, you should also be aware they are the epicentres of the outbreak because of their high population density. By understanding what obstacles you’ll be up against, you can better prepare yourself for travelling during these turbulent times.

Choose The Safest Form Of Transport

Travelling on public transport, such as aeroplanes, trains and buses can be dangerous, as these spaces are often dirty and crowded. If possible, try to find an alternative form of transport, such as a car, or a hire boat if you have to cross a small amount of water. If it’s impossible to make your journey without using public transport, then make sure that you wear a face mask, and carry hand sanitiser with you at all times.

You should research your transport provider and check to see that they are putting all the necessary procedures and protocols in place to ensure the safety of their passengers and staff. If you feel that you will be unsafe travelling on any company’s vehicles, then choose another transport provider, even if this means making adjustments to your journey. After all, your safety and that of your fellow passengers is of paramount importance, so if you are at all doubtful that you will be safe, find another mode of transport.

Pack Hygiene Essentials

Soon it’s going to be more important to pack hand sanitiser than it is sun cream for your holidays. When preparing yourself for travelling during the pandemic, make sure to pack all the right gear and follow the World Health Organisation’s guidelines on upkeeping hygiene. Coronavirus is spread by small liquid droplets which are expelled when a person speaks, sneezes or coughs.

It’s important to regularly wash your hands to kill whatever pathogens might be on them. It’s equally important to avoid touching your face, which has orifices through which the virus can transmit into your body. You should also pack hand sanitiser with a high percentage of alcohol for your travels because this is convenient to carry and able to effectively kill the virus. Face masks have been recommended, too, as they can hinder the transmission of the pathogen. Finally, maintain a two-metre distance from other people as often as you can.

Travel Alone If Possible

Travelling alone makes it easier for you to stay away from others and keep yourself safe. It will also be quicker and easier to navigate queues and airport security. Travelling with children can be particularly arduous, as they don’t understand what’s going on, so they might accidentally contaminate themselves or break the rules. They also might be miserable, which will make your own journey even worse.

Take Your Own Snacks

Thanks to the airborne nature of the Coronavirus, it might be harder to get snacks and meals on flights and other forms of public transport during the pandemic. As such, you need to be prepared by carrying your own snacks in sealed containers. Choose dry snacks, such as crisps, beef jerky and nuts, to avoid making a mess on public transport and reduce the chances of a massive mess in your bag if the container breaks or comes open en route.

Make sure that you have enough snacks or mini-meals to get you through your journey without getting hungry, as this will make you feel miserable. You should also carry your own reusable water bottle, to keep yourself hydrated and reduce your chances of drinking from a dirty cup and being exposed to the virus.

Ready Yourself for a Long-Stay

It’s impossible to tell what will happen next in these unprecedented times, so you need to prepare for any eventuality. Could there be a second peak? How long will borders be closed for? Will travel restrictions tighten or loosen in the coming months? There’s no real way to predict, so we recommend travellers prepare for all possible outcomes.

It’s highly likely that a two-week stay could transform into two months if that wasn’t already evident from what’s happened to other travellers. Therefore, you should thoroughly pack before leaving, ensuring you have enough clothing and items like laptops which can help you through whatever might come next. You should also put measures in place to safeguard your home, as you don’t know how long you’ll be gone.

It’s a good idea to place your valuables into storage units where everything is protected. Companies like Safestore have different branches in all areas across the country that offer Safestore luggage storage, their contracts are flexible with travellers in mind. This makes them ideal for people preparing to travel during the pandemic.

Overall, travelling during the pandemic might seem daunting, but if you’re prepared it’s not impossible. We hope you found these tips useful. Remember to research, prepare yourself thoroughly and ensure you maintain proper hygiene. Most importantly, only travel unless it’s unavoidable so that you can protect yourself and others.