Inpatient Rehabilitation for Traumatic Brain Injury

Traumatic brain injury is an increasingly common disease in the world. Statistics show that it is becoming more common in children. In the case of this disorder, there is a disturbance of brain functions due to accidents that have resulted in this outcome. Accidents that can lead to traumatic injuries are blows to the head, violent or accidental. Although you may not notice the consequences at the beginning, they can appear and be recognized later thanks to the various symptoms that are characteristic in these cases.

The most recognizable symptoms are amnesia, occasional loss of consciousness, symptoms that indicate changes in the functions of the nervous system and their weakening, such as problems with sight and speech, as well as a feeling of weakness in the muscles. A person suffering from a traumatic brain injury will also notice difficulty concentrating and thinking. Also, vomiting, headaches, paralysis, or even coma stand out.

Symptoms can vary, from initial and barely noticeable to very painful and serious. It will depend on the condition of the patient. In any case, there are ways to solve this problem and improve brain function. Modern medicine recommends Inpatient Rehabilitation.

What kind of therapy is it?

There are several different therapies and ways to treat people who suffer from traumatic brain injury. Depending on the institution and the doctor who will be engaged in the treatment, you will receive certain recommendations for rehabilitation programs. In that case, we suggest you consider inpatient rehabilitation. This type of rehabilitation has proven to be very effective in this case, which is why many patients undergo it.

Inpatient rehabilitation involves medical treatment that combines several different therapies aimed at improving the condition of the brain and central nervous functions. One phase of rehabilitation involves physical therapy, while the other two include speech therapy and occupational therapy. Treatment services take place in special medical conditions, under the full-time supervision of professional medical staff.

Experts advise the application of this therapy as soon as possible after the accident. It is believed that this gives the best results, drastically reduces the potentially long time that the patient would otherwise have to spend in the hospital, and minimizes the probability of death, which is also a possible outcome.

Where can you go for help?

There are special medical institutions that provide these treatment services. However, there are many things you should consider before deciding on one of the clinics that offer Inpatient Rehabilitation. Contact Everest hospital to learn more about traumatic brain injury rehabilitation services.

The road to concluding which clinic is the most reliable and best for you is a little longer, but be patient.

It is clear that the medical services provided will come at a price, and no matter how unimportant it may seem compared to the patient’s need for adequate therapy, you should eventually be able to afford it. If the clinic you have chosen is the first to provide patient insurance for this program, you can continue to consider it further.

Also, a very important factor is the medical staff. The nurses and doctors who will be with you throughout the recovery period must have a certain level of expertise as well as professional experience. Check that the clinic meets the prescribed standards and that it has the conditions to meet the basic living needs of the patient during his stay in the hospital.

What does a rehabilitation day look like?

We mentioned earlier what kind of therapy it is, but if you want to get a broader picture of what this medical treatment looks like in practice, we will try to explain it to you.

The rehabilitation process aims to meet all the basic and specific needs of patients. Physical, occupational, and speech therapy are applied in a specially designed way. Each of them is applied once a day. Besides, there are breaks for lunch and some other activities, as well as rest until the next phase. Depending on the severity of the clinical condition, treatment may be applied every day of the week or there may be a break.

The good side of inpatient rehabilitation is that the patient can opt for the option of group treatment if it will help his mental state and make it easier to endure the whole process from beginning to end. The key role is played by the medical team that will be at your disposal every day.

Who will be in charge of your treatment?

In addition to the adequate modern equipment that will be at your disposal, you will also have a team 24 hours a day that will be in charge of monitoring your recovery. For this reason, the staff is a very important factor to consider before deciding on a particular clinic, believing in its reliability.

Some several doctors and nurses will provide you with daily care, help, therapy, and monitor the course of your recovery. The team is mainly composed of various experts who are well versed in this field. They exchange opinions with each other and organize meetings where they analyze your current condition as well as whether you have responded to therapy and made some progress.

It is mostly about nurses who have experience when it comes to rehabilitation, then a physiatrist, neurologist, therapist, nutritionist, social worker, and others.

Challenges involved in therapy

The road to recovery is very long and difficult and requires a lot of will, effort, and patience. During the medical treatment, the patient will face various challenges that will seem too difficult at first glance but will certainly lead to the desired improvement with enough effort. With an excellent clinical offer and conditions, this can be achieved.

Physical therapy will require certain physical efforts that will affect the loss of strength for a short time but strive to increase it. Also, patients may face frequent loss of balance, difficulty moving, and exerting more effort during feeding.

Problems with concentration and memory can also occur, as well as emotional problems that can lead to loss of motivation and changes in mental state. With willpower, you can really succeed, don’t forget that.

Traumatic brain injuries can put victims in a difficult psycho-physical condition or cause even worse scenarios. To avoid that, it is necessary to seek help in the form of adequate medical treatment, and in this case, inpatient rehabilitation turned out to be the best possible option. With reliable clinical conditions, a team of experts with experience and willpower can reach the goal and restore your brain functions.