Translation Service: Benefits of Digital Translations in 2020

Gone are the days where you had to carry location guides and tourist handbooks with you when traveling abroad. With advancements in internet and electronics technology, a smartphone has taken over the duties of many applications previously delegated to hard-form, printed, or written, paper-based sources.

When you’re looking for a way to greet a stranger you meet on your vacation to Istanbul, you can easily take out your smartphone and ask Google how to say hello in Turkish. You don’t have to rifle through the pages of your location guide for this information anymore.

The example we listed above is one of the many applications of digital translation. Online translation services offer a very versatile and convenient alternative to the translators and interpreters of the past. Such digital services provide a host of different benefits over these older techniques of yesteryear. These include:

Ready Availability

Many of these online services offer 24/7 live services on their website. It does not matter what time of day you require translation services at; with websites that stay up around the clock, online translation services have got you covered.

Convenience

Due to online translation services, you do not have to physically go to a brick-and-mortar office or agency branch to get your documents translated. With online translation services, submitting your documents for translation is a simple matter of dragging the file from your desktop and dropping it off at a translation agency’s website.

You can convert all of your documents straight from the comfort of your home. Heck, you could even request a translation from the middle of a desert if you wanted, provided that you have a smartphone with the network coverage.

Time Conservation

When you do not have to go to an office or branch to submit your documents for translation, you save valuable time in the process. When you submit material online, the translator receives it quicker and starts working on it sooner. That reduces the time taken for translations.

Additionally, the translation agency will email you the soft copy of the document as soon as the translator completes it. With online translation services, you save time at each step of the translation process and receive your reports much faster.

Translation of Different Formats

With the plethora of translators certified in various fields that online translation agencies provide, you can easily get approved translations of relevant legal or medical documents. If your translation agency offers technical translation services, you can even get translations of technical documents.

However, translation is not limited to only written documents. The most impactful form of sharing information is through video. Many translation agencies offer subtitle translation services to ensure that you can reach a broader and more diverse audience through your videos.

With online translation services, you can easily translate media formats varying from videos to official documents, and everything in between.

Cost Savings

Many translation agencies utilize advanced digital tools to aid in translation. That lessens the workload on human translators, so conversions cost less for these agencies. That, in turn, means that the translation agency charges you much less money for their services.

If you ever need translation services, choose a reputable translation agency like Circle Translations. With a focus on delivering accurate translations and fulfilling their client’s needs, they will put all worries about the quality of the translations you receive to rest and get you your money’s worth on your translated documents.

The Modern Forms of Communication

Of all the current types of conveying information, videos reign supreme. The adage goes, “a picture is worth a thousand words.” With more than twenty pictures shown every second, videos deliver exponentially more information than the print methods of yesteryear ever could.

There are plenty of online sources sharing information through video online. With web series providers such as Netflix and news channels like BBC all pumping out information and entertainment through videos on their websites, it is a tad bit difficult to analyze all of the online video providers and get an accurate depiction of the data.

When it comes to video content, YouTube is the undisputed champion of the people. Allowing anyone to upload their videos on the platform, YouTube has given a voice to all citizens. That is the reason why we’ll be looking at YouTube numbers for the scope of this article.

According to Google’s website, more than two-thirds of the audience of the average YouTube content creator’s website comes from outside their home region. To understand the significance of this fact, we will have to look at a few numbers.

Spoken Languages around the World

English may be the Lingua Franca (common language) of the world, but you might be surprised by how few people speak that language. As of 2019, there were only 1.132 billion people who spoke English (native and non-native speakers combined). Of the 7.7 billion people in the world in 2019, this makes up for less than 15% of the entire population!

Another fact that will surprise you is how many people speak Mandarin. With a total of 1.116 billion people speaking the language, it is just shy of 16 million from overtaking English as the most spoken language. If we take into account only the native speakers, Chinese does take the number one spot as the most common language in the world. English, on the other hand, doesn’t even come second, as native Spanish speakers far outnumber native English ones.

How you can Ensure your Voice is Heard around the World

It is vital to understand that you need translation services if you want your or your brand’s voice to be heard by the masses. Just making a video in English and hoping for the best isn’t enough.

That is where subtitling comes in. You can use online subtitle translation services to include subtitles in different languages. According to Google’s website, if your video includes translated subtitles, it will rank higher in the YouTube algorithm. Your video will be recommended to more people, and this will increase your reach to include a more diverse audience.

If you want to convey information to people, there is no better way to do it other than video. And if you want more people to see and understand your videos, you will need to hire a translation agency to provide subtitle translation services. Hire an online translation service now and ensure that your voice spreads far and wide around the world.