Small Changes That Can Transform Your Home Into Something Beautiful – 2021 Guide

If you’re thinking about beautifying your home, maybe the first thing that comes to mind is full renovation. This is likely followed by thoughts such as how expensive that would be, how much time it would take up, the necessary labor, and similar worries.

Fortunately, renovation is not the only answer when it comes to transforming your home. Even the smallest and most unthinkable changes can have a huge impact on your home’s aesthetic.

If you’re doubtful as to whether a small change can do much to beautify your home, the following is a list of things that you can do to transform your home. You can use these as a guide to enhance your home’s interior.

Try a new type of window blind

Are you tired of your usual roller blinds? This may be the time to experiment with more options, such as wooden blinds. Also called Venetian blinds, they come with the ability to control how much light you’d like to be allowed inside your home. They are widely available, but if you want a more reliable and high-quality product, you should purchase directly from a blind industry such as makemyblinds.co.uk.

If your main priority is brightness, you can easily open all the slats and let the light pour in. On the other hand, if you only need minimal light, you can partially open the slats while maintaining your desired privacy.

Venetian blinds are suitable for any window type, so there’s not too much pressure here. Plus, they can significantly transform your home due to their contemporary aesthetic, which adds a nice accent to your home.

Change your Switch Plates

One of the things that you use on a daily basis is your light switches. They’re so handy that they can be very easy to overlook. Everyone is used to seeing them in white, or another neutral color, as they blend into the wall.

To spice things up, you should change your switch plates; cover them with mosaic patterns, printed wallpapers or shiny metal. That’ll definitely be a head-turner for your visitors, as stylish switch plates aren’t something that you see every day.

Add a Door Knocker

The first thing that you or your guests will see when arriving at your home is the front door. If you want to make a great first impression starting with the entrance, you may think that repainting your door is the best option. While this is one option, another great way to create an impact is by adding a door knocker. Doorbells are outdated and plain, so why not replace them with something unique? Plus, a knocker doesn’t need much time or money to be installed, whereas repainting a door can cost plenty of both.

There are many options for door knockers available; they come in various sizes and shapes, as well as styles – modern or antique. Make sure to choose whichever one that you think suits your door and your home’s overall ambience the most.

Change your faucets

Another detail in your house that you probably don’t notice often is your faucets. Yes, you use them every day, but you likely haven’t thought about using them as a way to add accent and ambience.

Remember those vintage brass faucets that you’d see in old movies or luxurious hotel rooms? There are plenty of those available in antique stores and salvage yards. This kind of faucet will add character to your bathroom and kitchen. Be sure to call a local handyman to help you make the change, especially if you’re not fully equipped for the process.

Change your cupboard handles

Having cupboards for a long time, you may come to see them as plain or boring. This is why some homeowners will include cabinets in their renovating, replacing them with newer pieces. This process, however, usually costs you a lot of time, a mess and a hefty budget.

Instead of going through all that, you should consider upgrading your cupboard handles. Replace those plain round knobs with burlap knobs, red knobs or even pull handles. The finished result will definitely add a fresh look to your home.

Rearrange your furniture

The best thing about this idea is that you don’t have to add anything new to your house. No expense is necessary – only time and energy. Rearranging your furniture is a sure way to transform your house.

When you rearrange your furniture, visualize its weight. For example, if you have large items on one side, balance them out by adding more to the opposite side. Also, don’t drag your furniture along the floor when rearranging it, as it’ll ruin the flooring.

Add houseplants

There are plenty of benefits that you can take from houseplants. Aside from their stylish and aesthetic impact, they’re also environmentally friendly. House plants act as natural humidifiers in your home, making it a greener and cooler place.

You should arrange your houseplants artistically, as a centerpiece, by the front door or even at your bedside. There are limitless ways to style your home with plants, so take your time and plan out your visuals.

Change your picture frames

Another form of art that homeowners add to their home is picture frames. Whether they’re for a personal collection or something you’ve purchased, they have a huge aesthetic impact when set up nicely.

However, as time passes, you may find your frames looking somewhat dull. You may find yourself rearranging them and swapping them around, only to realize that the effect is still the same.

Instead of simply shifting them, you should style your picture frames with a new set of colors, patterns or designs. For instance, if you want to add a sleek, metallic accent to your home, replace them with gold and silver picture frames. After changing and rearranging them, you’ll have a whole new collection of art right in front of you.

Wrapping Up

These are just a few of the countless ways in which you can transform your home with minimal change. Even implementing one or two of the options above can give your home a fresh new look. Moreover, small changes mean little cost, time and effort. It’s up to you whether you want to go DIY or call a handyman to help you, but the choice of design and style is all yours. Make the best of it.