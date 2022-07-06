Easy Ways to Transform Your Garden on a Budget

Your garden can be one of the most wonderful parts of your home, particularly during the summer and spring months, when the sun is shining. Whether you’re looking for a way to enjoy more time lounging in the sun when the temperature increases, or you enjoy having BBQs and outdoor parties in your spare time, a great garden is a good investment. Of course, to make the most of your outdoor environment, you need to be willing to do a little work.

From simple tasks like weeding and grass cutting, to more complex challenges like landscaping, there are a lot of steps involved in making a yard more attractive. Fortunately, if you’re willing to do the work, and be a little creative in places, you can also create the perfect outdoor sanctuary without spending a fortune. Here are some great ways to upgrade your yard with a limited budget.

To Begin: Figure Out Your Budget

The first step in any successful home improvement strategy is figuring out how much money you have to work with. The amount of cash in your budget will determine whether you can start thinking about big projects, like landscaping and new pavement, or whether you need to keep your strategy simple. When you’re looking through your available cash, don’t forget to consider all of your options.

While you might not have extra money available right now, you might prefer to take out a personal loan as a way of expanding your options and adding more value to your home.

This could be an ideal strategy if you’re thinking of selling your home any time soon. There are plenty of loan options out there, as you can click to see on this site online. Just make sure you have an idea of exactly what you can afford to put back into your loan funds each month. Once you have your budget in mind, you can start with these simple steps.

Clean and Tidy

Sometimes, cleaning and maintaining a home garden have the most transformational impact on how it looks and feels, without the need to spend a fortune. Start by pulling up any plants and weeds that might have begun to grow up through your patio and decking, or around the grassy areas in your yard. It’s also worth investing in or borrowing a pressure washer, so you can get rid of any grime or mold that might have built up over the months or years since you last cleaned your furniture or pavement. Washing all the muck away and removing unwanted plants will give you a fresh slate to work with when you start designing your ideal space.

Invest in Some Great Paint

Another great low-cost way to transform virtually any garden space is with a fresh lick of paint. If you think your garden looks a bit dull or delipidated now, a little weather-proof paint color could be just the solution. You can start by painting your fence, garden shed, and any other furniture in your outdoor space which might need a refresh. It might even be a good idea to look into painting the walls around your house, or the exterior of the home itself. This can bring an extra level of curb appeal to your property. If you really want to get creative, you could even design your own mural on the wall facing your back garden.

Invest in Sturdy Furniture

Spending more time outdoors is much easier when you already have some comfortable furniture in place. With that in mind, look into some weather-resistant chairs, tables, and other accessories. Ideally, if you’re investing in couches with cushions, you’ll need to look for removable covers so you can clean them after they start to acquire stains. High-quality furniture should stand the test of time, particularly if you paint it regularly, or use a cover to keep the rain away in between periods of use. If you’re going to be using less reliable furniture, like a hammock, store it in a garage or shed when the weather gets colder.

Use Lighting

The right lights can transform any space, indoors or outdoors. They’re also wonderfully practical. A set of beautiful string lights around your patio or furniture can make your garden seem more welcoming and livelier, particularly during evening parties. Solar lights also ensure you don’t have to spend a fortune on batteries or extra energy. You can also look into lighting which makes navigating your outdoor spaces easier. For instance, lights around your pavement or driveway will help you to traverse the path to your home without tripping over stones or pavement.

Get Planting

There are few better ways to enhance the appearance of your garden than with some wonderful greenery. There are plenty of diverse types of plants out there, so even if you don’t have the world’s best green thumb, you can still find options which match your available time and skillset. If you have a little extra time on your hands, it might even be worth looking into vegetables. Planting your own veggies and herbs in your garden will convince you to spend more time outdoors, and it could save you some cash on produce in the future. Using your own vegetables grown from home can also help cultivate fresh skills in the kitchen. You don’t need to change your whole garden into a vegetable patch, just a small space will do.

Stay on Top of Your Garden

No matter what you do to make the most out of your yard space, remember that living plants and green spaces require some level of care. Taking the time to regularly cut the grass, remove the weeds, and top up your paint job will keep your garden looking great for as long as possible. If you’re extremely limited with time, you could always consider replacing things like grass with a fake lawn or gravel. This way, you reduce the amount of effort you need to put in, while ensuring your outdoor space still looks clean and tidy.